A92 in Fife reopens after police incident

The A92 in Fife was closed in both directions.

Police were called to Chapel Junction near Cardenden at around 7.40pm on Monday.

The road reopened at 8.30pm.

It is understood the incident was concern for a person.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and to use an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A92 near Cardenden (Chapel Junction) has reopened.

“We would like to thank motorists for their co-operation.”