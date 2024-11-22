Fife CCTV network hit by major issue as workers scramble to fix it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fife CCTV network hit by major issue as workers scramble to fix it

A power outage is believed to be affecting footage from some cameras.

By Claire Warrender
CCTV being monitored at the Fife Area HQ in Glenrothes Police Station.
CCTV being monitored at the Fife Area HQ in Glenrothes Police Station.

Engineers have been drafted in to fix a major issue with Fife’s CCTV network.

A power outage is believed to have affected the link from some of the region’s 102 cameras.

And this means operators at police HQ in Glenrothes are unable to access footage.

The CCTV network covers 12 Fife town centres.
The CCTV network covers 12 Fife town centres.

Cameras cover town centres across Fife and it’s not clear which ones are affected.

Fife Council says the issue is being urgently addressed.

And it has dismissed claims that some of the cameras are broken as “completely false”.

However, the issue has caused concern, with one employee stating: “If cameras aren’t working then of course I would be concerned about it.

“This could be a major public safety issue.”

Urgent action to fix Fife CCTV network issues

Fife Council service manager Paul Coleman confirmed the 102 CCTV cameras across Fife are continuing to operate.

He added: “There is an issue currently accessing footage but this is being addressed as a matter of urgency.”

The Fife CCTV network is operated round the clock by Fife Community Safety Partnership, which involves the council, police and others.

And members have invested in a major upgrade of the system over the past few years following complaints footage was “abysmal”.

High-tech cameras with infra-red and zoom capabilities have been introduced and solar-powered models are used in some places.

Pictures are beamed to a suite of screens at police headquarters.

More from Fife

To go with story by Claire Warrender. HALF a million essential products have now been donated to families in need across Scotland by a charitable coalition - The Big Hoose Project - founded just one year ago by Amazon?s Fulfilment Centre in Fife and the nearby Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy, whose patron is former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Picture shows; Gordon Brown, Pauline Buchan of The Cottage Family Centre and Simon McMahon of Amazon?s UK Impact team. Lochgelly. Supplied by Amazon Date; 20/02/2023 **Pics free to use** Pictured: Simon McMahon (Amazon) Rt Hon Gordon Brown Pauline Buchan (The Cottage Family Centre) Amazon, in partnership with former Prime Minister Rt Hon Gordon Brown, and other local businesses have donated half a million products to Scottish families in need in just a year through The Cottage Family Centre and a coalition of charity partners
How The Big House Multibank and Amazon in Fife give surplus stock to families…
Glasgow High Court
Six face Fife school historical abuse allegations
Air ambulance at Dunfermline
Male, 17, taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Dunfermline
Cammy Barnes with daughter Bonnie when he switched on the Christmas lights at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian. Image: Cammy Barnes
Leven Christmas light switch-on postponed amid Storm Bert warning
Disruption to transport is "likely".
THREE new weather warnings for Tayside and Fife as Storm Bert to bring heavy…
Christopher Brown
Murderer jailed for life for killing 'kind and gentle' Fife man
Hudson Road, Rosyth.
Man, 31, arrested over 'firearm offences' as police raid Rosyth home
Louis King at Simply Solutions office. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife card payment company goes bust after sacked office manager wins court case
3
120mph speed gun and Lara Whitehall
Dundee apprentice fears for career after 120mph Fife dash for flight
Paul Bartlett would like to see more wheelchair accessible taxis in Fife
St Andrews man Paul 'socially excluded' due to lack of wheelchair accessible taxis

Conversation