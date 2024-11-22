Fife CCTV network hit by major issue as workers scramble to fix it

Engineers have been drafted in to fix a major issue with Fife’s CCTV network.

A power outage is believed to have affected the link from some of the region’s 102 cameras.

And this means operators at police HQ in Glenrothes are unable to access footage.

Cameras cover town centres across Fife and it’s not clear which ones are affected.

Fife Council says the issue is being urgently addressed.

And it has dismissed claims that some of the cameras are broken as “completely false”.

However, the issue has caused concern, with one employee stating: “If cameras aren’t working then of course I would be concerned about it.

“This could be a major public safety issue.”

Urgent action to fix Fife CCTV network issues

Fife Council service manager Paul Coleman confirmed the 102 CCTV cameras across Fife are continuing to operate.

He added: “There is an issue currently accessing footage but this is being addressed as a matter of urgency.”

The Fife CCTV network is operated round the clock by Fife Community Safety Partnership, which involves the council, police and others.

And members have invested in a major upgrade of the system over the past few years following complaints footage was “abysmal”.

High-tech cameras with infra-red and zoom capabilities have been introduced and solar-powered models are used in some places.

Pictures are beamed to a suite of screens at police headquarters.