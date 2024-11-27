Virtual reality arcade offering ‘next-level gaming experience’ unveiled in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virtual reality arcade offering ‘next-level gaming experience’ unveiled in Kirkcaldy

We take a look inside the town's new virtual reality arcade.

By Neil Henderson
New virtual reality gaming arcade set to open in Kirkcaldy.
Ron MacKay has opened Project Portal in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A new computer arcade promising a “next level” gaming experience for enthusiasts has been unveiled in Fife.

Project Portal, a virtual reality gaming outlet, is now open on Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

It’s already wowing avid gamers with its high-quality computer graphics and use of the latest computer and software technology.

The new venture caters primarily to car racing game fans with an almost endless supply of tracks and cars.

Virtual reality gaming arcade opens in Kirkcaldy

The racing experience is enhanced by the latest virtual reality headsets.

Gamers can race on a variety of tracks from Knockhill in Fife to the world-famous Nurburgring or the tight streets of the Monaco circuit.

Owner, Ron MacKay, outside Project Portal in Kirkcaldy.
Owner Ron MacKay outside Project Portal in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Virtual reality gaming console at Project Portal in Kirkcaldy.
A virtual reality gaming console at the arcade. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
One of the virtual reality motor racing set ups for gamers.
A motor racing setup for gamers. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

In addition, the traditional-style ‘shoot ’em up’ gaming is also catered for in an area allowing players free movement for an enhanced experience.

The venture is the brainchild of Kirkcaldy’s Ron MacKay, a self-confessed computer fan since his teens.

The 45-year-old said Project Portal was the culmination of a long-held dream of owning an arcade with gaming that fans could not access in their homes.

“I’ve visited virtual reality gaming places in Edinburgh and Glasgow but wanted something even better in Fife offering next-level gaming to fellow enthusiasts” Ron told The Courier.

“I’m a musician by trade and wanted to split my time between making music and gaming, which are my two passions.

‘Next-level’ gaming experience in Fife

“Whilst completing my master’s degree my lecturer repeatedly told me that virtual reality is ‘the future’ with the possibilities surrounding VR entertainment set to be the next big thing.

“That’s certainly true for gaming with the virtual reality headsets giving players that sense they are inside the game.”

Ron admits he’s invested heavily in the technology with each of his three driver’s consoles costing around £2,500 each.

“Gamers who walk through the door want the sort of computer game experience they can’t get from their games consoles and PCs at home,” said Ron.

“VR gives a sense of speed and transcends traditional gaming and puts you at the very heart of the action.

“I offer that next-level gaming experience.

“I cater to everyone from the experienced computer gamer right down to those who are new to gaming and are here for the first time.

The virtual reality arcade in Kirkcaldy.
The virtual reality arcade in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Virtual reality gaming.
Virtual reality gaming. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
One of the virtual reality motor racing set ups for gamers.
One of the virtual reality motor racing setups for gamers. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“Tuition and help is given to those new to this sort of entertainment to get the best possible experience while they are here.

“And it’s not all gained just at adults, there’s kid-friendly fun for all ages.”

New arcade in former Thomas Cook travel agent

Project Portal occupies the former Thomas Cook travel agent on Kirkcaldy High Street, which had lain vacant since Covid.

With a change of use planning application due to be determined in the coming weeks, Ron says it is now open for gamers.

He added that feedback from customers so far has been “phenomenal”.

He continued: “Many who have tested the equipment have now become regulars and everyone is raving about the quality of the graphics.”

Project Portal is open from noon until 8pm Wednesday-Sunday with online bookings available.

