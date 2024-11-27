Virtual reality arcade offering ‘next-level gaming experience’ unveiled in Kirkcaldy

A new computer arcade promising a “next level” gaming experience for enthusiasts has been unveiled in Fife.

Project Portal, a virtual reality gaming outlet, is now open on Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

It’s already wowing avid gamers with its high-quality computer graphics and use of the latest computer and software technology.

The new venture caters primarily to car racing game fans with an almost endless supply of tracks and cars.

Virtual reality gaming arcade opens in Kirkcaldy

The racing experience is enhanced by the latest virtual reality headsets.

Gamers can race on a variety of tracks from Knockhill in Fife to the world-famous Nurburgring or the tight streets of the Monaco circuit.

In addition, the traditional-style ‘shoot ’em up’ gaming is also catered for in an area allowing players free movement for an enhanced experience.

The venture is the brainchild of Kirkcaldy’s Ron MacKay, a self-confessed computer fan since his teens.

The 45-year-old said Project Portal was the culmination of a long-held dream of owning an arcade with gaming that fans could not access in their homes.

“I’ve visited virtual reality gaming places in Edinburgh and Glasgow but wanted something even better in Fife offering next-level gaming to fellow enthusiasts” Ron told The Courier.

“I’m a musician by trade and wanted to split my time between making music and gaming, which are my two passions.

‘Next-level’ gaming experience in Fife

“Whilst completing my master’s degree my lecturer repeatedly told me that virtual reality is ‘the future’ with the possibilities surrounding VR entertainment set to be the next big thing.

“That’s certainly true for gaming with the virtual reality headsets giving players that sense they are inside the game.”

Ron admits he’s invested heavily in the technology with each of his three driver’s consoles costing around £2,500 each.

“Gamers who walk through the door want the sort of computer game experience they can’t get from their games consoles and PCs at home,” said Ron.

“VR gives a sense of speed and transcends traditional gaming and puts you at the very heart of the action.

“I offer that next-level gaming experience.

“I cater to everyone from the experienced computer gamer right down to those who are new to gaming and are here for the first time.

“Tuition and help is given to those new to this sort of entertainment to get the best possible experience while they are here.

“And it’s not all gained just at adults, there’s kid-friendly fun for all ages.”

New arcade in former Thomas Cook travel agent

Project Portal occupies the former Thomas Cook travel agent on Kirkcaldy High Street, which had lain vacant since Covid.

With a change of use planning application due to be determined in the coming weeks, Ron says it is now open for gamers.

He added that feedback from customers so far has been “phenomenal”.

He continued: “Many who have tested the equipment have now become regulars and everyone is raving about the quality of the graphics.”

Project Portal is open from noon until 8pm Wednesday-Sunday with online bookings available.