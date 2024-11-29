Man, 35, charged after major emergency response at Glenrothes shops

A 35-year-old man has been charged after a major emergency response to a shopping centre in Glenrothes.

Multiple police cars and fire appliances were called after concerns were raised with police regarding the man’s alleged behaviour.

Officers swooped on the Glamis Centre in the Pitteuchar area of the town at around 7pm on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing four police vans parked on Glamis Avenue while another police vehicle was positioned within the centre’s car park.

Two fire appliances were also dispatched to the scene.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “Police closed off access to the rear car park at the Glamis Centre.

“Other officers were also stopping people from entering the centre via the underpass and at the rear of the shops.

“There seemed to be police everywhere with several police vans and cars also parked along Glamis Avenue.

“Then two fire engines arrived a short time after the police.

“It certainly looked like there was a serious incident going on to have so many police and emergency people there.”

A search of the area was carried out by officers, which resulted in a man being arrested a short time later on nearby Blair Avenue.

Man, 35, charged after Glenrothes police incident

He was later charged in connection with alleged threatening and abusive behaviour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7pm on Thursday we received a report of concern for a man in the Glenrothes area.

“Following inquiries, the man and his vehicle were traced near Blair Avenue.

“The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with this incident.

“He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”