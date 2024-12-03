Conductor threatened with knife on Fife train

A conductor has been threatened by a man brandishing a knife on a Fife train.

Police are investigating after the incident on a train between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy.

It happened around 1pm on Sunday November 10 on an Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen service.

British Transport Police say a man swore at the conductor before producing a knife and threatening to use it.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall and in his mid to late 20s with black hair.

He was wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 322 of Sunday November 10.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.