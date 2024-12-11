Relief as Fife church to get £20,000 of urgent roof repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relief as Fife church to get £20,000 of urgent roof repairs

Edenshead Parish Church in Auchtermuchty has suffered water damage.

By Claire Warrender
Edenshead Parish Church in Auchtermuchty.
Edenshead Parish Church in Auchtermuchty. Image: Supplied by National Churches Trust.

A “crumbling” Fife church is in line for £20,000 of urgent roof repairs.

Edenshead Parish Church, in Auchtermuchty, now serves multiple villages after the Church of Scotland sold off several of its buildings.

And it is a valued community space, used for exhibitions, concerts and by local primary schools.

The Fife church will undergo urgent roof repairs. Image: Supplied by National Churches Trust.

However, water penetration has led to eroding stonework, crumbling plaster and even sections falling from the walls.

And repairs are crucial in a bid to stop further damage.

The National Churches Trust has now stepped in with an urgent £10,000 funding payout.

And the Wolfson Foundation is providing a further £10,000.

Edenshead session clerk Liz Slattery said everyone at the church was relieved with the news.

‘Dismay’ at Fife church roof damage

“There were times when I was asked if it was actually worth spending so much money on an old building,” she said.

“There is only one answer to that question.

“And we very much look forward to having our well-loved building hale and hearty for another few hundred years.”

Previously known as Auchtermuchty Parish Church, it was consecrated in 1245.

However, the current building dates from 1780.

Liz says it holds a prominent place both physically and spiritually within the community.

“Looking after the fabric of the building has always been a priority,” she said.

“So it was with dismay that damage from water ingress was discovered.

“Problems at high roof level are so difficult to see.”

