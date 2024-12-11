Relief as Fife church to get £20,000 of urgent roof repairs

A “crumbling” Fife church is in line for £20,000 of urgent roof repairs.

Edenshead Parish Church, in Auchtermuchty, now serves multiple villages after the Church of Scotland sold off several of its buildings.

And it is a valued community space, used for exhibitions, concerts and by local primary schools.

However, water penetration has led to eroding stonework, crumbling plaster and even sections falling from the walls.

And repairs are crucial in a bid to stop further damage.

The National Churches Trust has now stepped in with an urgent £10,000 funding payout.

And the Wolfson Foundation is providing a further £10,000.

Edenshead session clerk Liz Slattery said everyone at the church was relieved with the news.

‘Dismay’ at Fife church roof damage

“There were times when I was asked if it was actually worth spending so much money on an old building,” she said.

“There is only one answer to that question.

“And we very much look forward to having our well-loved building hale and hearty for another few hundred years.”

Previously known as Auchtermuchty Parish Church, it was consecrated in 1245.

However, the current building dates from 1780.

Liz says it holds a prominent place both physically and spiritually within the community.

“Looking after the fabric of the building has always been a priority,” she said.

“So it was with dismay that damage from water ingress was discovered.

“Problems at high roof level are so difficult to see.”