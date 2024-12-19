EXCLUSIVE: Kirkcaldy crime boss hid ‘six-figure sum’ of drugs cash on mobile phone betting apps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Kirkcaldy crime boss hid ‘six-figure sum’ of drugs cash on mobile phone betting apps

Scott Allan was sentenced to nine years in prison for drugs offences and money laundering.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Kirkcaldy crime boss Scott Allan hid drugs cash on mobile betting apps. Image: Police Scotland/Shutterstock
By Neil Henderson

Detectives have revealed the head of a Fife crime gang hid drugs cash on mobile phone betting apps in a bid to evade capture.

Kirkcaldy family man, Scott Allan, was sentenced to nine years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday after previously admitting drug and dirty money offences.

Allan used his roofing business as a smoke screen of legitimacy while simultaneously orchestrating a network of drug-dealers across the Lang Toun.

Class A drugs were distributed and sold

As head of a tight-knit organised crime group (OCG), Allan oversaw the distribution and sale of large quantities of class-A narcotics, primarily cocaine, cannabis, heroin and amphetamine.

Operation Seron was the name given to the police probe launched in 2022 to investigate the activity of the Kirkcaldy OCG.

Hours of painstaking detective work eventually unearthed evidence Allan was amassing a wealth of cash beyond that possible of being generated by a local roofer.

Cash generated from sale of drugs was deposited on mobile betting apps. Image: Shutterstock

The Courier was given exclusive access to the detective team and the far-reaching  investigation into the OCG’s activities.

Working closely with partner agencies including the HMRC, police found that between June 2020 and June 2021, large quantities of cash were held by Allan in a multitude of bank accounts.

Drugs cash deposited on betting apps

Although the court heard nearly £100,000 was eventually recovered from his accounts, the amount made would have been “substantially higher”.

One account was found to contain £140,000 and in a second there was a further £102,000 deposited.

With so much cash being generated by Allan and his cohorts, attempts were made to hide further sums deposited on mobile phone betting apps.

One such app uncovered by police was found to be holding a further six-figure sum, which detectives proved had not been won by gambling.

Subsequent targeted drug raids across Kirkcaldy also helped to disrupt the OCG’s activities.

Mobile phones confiscated during the raids revealed gang members using coded language to conduct their criminal activities.

Kirkcaldy drugs network

With Allan and his associates using cheap burner mobile phones and third-party SIM cards police initially struggled to pin Allan as one of the phone users.

However, officers finally linked Allan as the user of one of the key mobiles after it was found to have been topped up at a Fife garage.

A painstaking trawl through CCTV placed Allan at the garage at the time which proved he was the user. It also helped map his wider movements.

Allan was arrested and charged in November 2021.

Scott Allan. Image: Police Scotland

Despite the mounting evidence against him, he launched a desperate last-ditch attempt to evade justice.

He told police a completely innocent family member, who happened to be also called Scott Allan, was the guilty party.

His gang was eventually smashed, with drugs and cash recovered and another member, neighbour Julie Chalmers, jailed for two years.

Julie Chalmers at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in 2022.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter one of those involved in the investigation said “old-fashioned” police work eventually proved Allan’s guilt.

“Hours and hours of painstaking and often old-fashioned detective graft went into building a water-tight case against Scott Allan.

“Linking one of the mobile phones to Allan and proving his involvement in the encrypted chat was a game changer in the investigation.

“We also have to thank the work of the HMRC, which was crucial to understanding Allan’s financial background.

“In addition, continued support and engagement of the general public during a complex and lengthy investigation should not go unrecognised.

“Operation Seron was responsible for dismantling an organised and determined group of people responsible for a significant proportion of drug-related crime across Kirkcaldy.

“The public can be assured that we will continue to pursue these criminals and do whatever it takes to bring them to justice.”

