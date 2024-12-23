Pilot, 50, dies after light aircraft crashes into Fife hillside

The pilot of a light aircraft that crashed into a Fife hillside has died, police have confirmed.

The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene near Fife Airport.

His next of kin have been told.

No one else was injured in Monday morning’s crash near Kinglassie.

Pilot pronounced dead at the scene

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, around 11.40am on Monday.

“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man, the pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin are aware. No one else was injured.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.”

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the incident near Blythe’s Tower on the hill north Kinglassie after the alarm was raised just after 11.30am.

Witness hears ‘failing sound’ before seeing aircraft crash

One Kinglassie local who witnessed the plane crash told The Courier he was first aware of the aircraft after hearing the “failing sound” of the aircraft’s engine.

Moments later he saw it fall to the ground.

Another local business owner said she heard a ‘thud-like impact’ as the aircraft came to the ground.

She said: “I heard a very strange thud-like impact sound and initially thought a passing car had clipped a parked vehicle.

“I ran out and a neighbour said he’d just seen a small aircraft crash on the brow of the hill at the back of the park.

“Police and fire engines started arriving shortly after.

“Then ambulances arrived and police officers closed off the access to the park.

“I watched as police, ambulance staff and firefighters tracked up the steep hill to where the plane had come down.”