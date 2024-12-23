Pilot, 50, dies after light aircraft crashes into Fife hillside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pilot, 50, dies after light aircraft crashes into Fife hillside

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services near the scene of the aircraft crash near Kinglassie.
Emergency services near the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The pilot of a light aircraft that crashed into a Fife hillside has died, police have confirmed.

The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene near Fife Airport.

His next of kin have been told.

No one else was injured in Monday morning’s crash near Kinglassie.

Pilot pronounced dead at the scene

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, around 11.40am on Monday.

“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man, the pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin are aware. No one else was injured.

Emergency services on Main Street, Kinglassie.Image:Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
An ambulance at the foot of the hill. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police attended to the incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.”

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the incident near Blythe’s Tower on the hill north Kinglassie after the alarm was raised just after 11.30am.

Witness hears ‘failing sound’ before seeing aircraft crash

One Kinglassie local who witnessed the plane crash told The Courier he was first aware of the aircraft after hearing the “failing sound” of the aircraft’s engine.

Moments later he saw it fall to the ground.

A coastguard helicopter attended. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The pilot died in the crash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Another local business owner said she heard a ‘thud-like impact’ as the aircraft came to the ground.

She said: “I heard a very strange thud-like impact sound and initially thought a passing car had clipped a parked vehicle.

“I ran out and a neighbour said he’d just seen a small aircraft crash on the brow of the hill at the back of the park.

“Police and fire engines started arriving shortly after.

“Then ambulances arrived and police officers closed off the access to the park.

“I watched as police, ambulance staff and firefighters tracked up the steep hill to where the plane had come down.”

