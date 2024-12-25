Fife Proud parents welcome Fife’s first Christmas Day 2024 baby The baby boy was born to parents Kerry and Neil at 1.03am. By Ellidh Aitken December 25 2024, 4:10pm December 25 2024, 4:10pm Share Proud parents welcome Fife’s first Christmas Day 2024 baby Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5152269/fife-christmas-day-baby-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Kerry and Neil with their baby son. Image: NHS Fife Fife’s first Christmas Day 2024 baby was welcomed overnight at Victoria Hospital. The baby boy was born to parents Kerry and Neil at 1.03am. The new arrival weighed 7lb 5oz. Kerry and Neil welcomed their baby son at 1.03am. Image: NHS Fife Kerry and Neil’s second son is yet to be named and was taken home to Dunfermline to enjoy the celebrations with his big brother. They posed for a picture while leaving the hospital on Christmas Day.
