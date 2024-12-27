Cowdenbeath stand-off prompts armed police response as firefighters aim water at flat window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cowdenbeath stand-off prompts armed police response as firefighters aim water at flat window

More than 14 police vehicles and multiple riot officers attended the scene.

By Neil Henderson & Andrew Robson
Armed police units arrived at Cowdenbeath incident around 5.20pm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Firefighters aimed water jets at the window of a Cowdenbeath flat during a six-hour stand-off with a man that prompted the attendance of three armed police units and multiple riot officers.

Members of the public were urged to stay away as more than 14 police vehicles and a dog handling unit descended on Watson Street.

Police were called to a “concern for person” report at 12.20pm on Friday.

Specially trained police negotiators arrived just before 3pm.

Armed officers in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Emergency services at stand-off at Watson Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Emergency services at stand-off at Watson Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The scene at Watson Street. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Around 4.20pm, firefighters sprayed water at a first-floor window due to a suspected fire, with smoke coming out of the property.

Witnesses heard swearing and shouting from the flat as paramedics arrived.

Water was sprayed by firefighters into the window of a flat. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The stand-off in the Fife town ended at 6pm.

One eyewitness said: “Armed police officers, as well as others wearing protective armour and carrying riot shields, entered the building around 5.45pm.

“Shortly before 6pm, armed officers left from a side entrance.

“Police then removed the cordon, which had been in place for four hours, and emergency vehicles started to pull away.”

One Watson Street resident described the situation as “a mess”.

She added: “Police officers have been trying to coax him out all afternoon – the emergency response is huge.

“I’ve never seen such a scene like it.”

Police told residents living below the upper-floor flat that a fire had been extinguished.

‘Multiple sirens’ alert Cowdenbeath resident to police stand-off

Officers in riot gear positioned themselves at a side entrance to the property, at the corner of Thistle Street.

Two fire appliances also attended the scene.

Emergency services at Watson Street, Cowdenbeath
The road had been taped off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

One resident said he was first aware of the incident when he heard “multiple sirens” in the street.

He said: “I looked out to see police arriving – one after another.

“I went outside and there’s a lot of shouting coming from one of the houses.

“I was told that there was a risk of gas and told to stay inside.”

Another man says he was told by police that no residents were allowed to access the garages opposite the house.

He added: “Police started arriving not long after 12pm and immediately went to the house.

“Fire crews arrived a short time later and they sealed off the street.

“Firefighters are on standby while there’s lots of police officers in the street and around the house.”

A van containing police dogs on the street. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Before the stand-off concluded, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers remain in attendance and the incident is contained, however, members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service: “We were called to a police incident in the Cowdenbeath area at 12.24pm.

“Two crews are on standby at the scene.”

