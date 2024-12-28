Police slam ‘violence’ at Dunfermline v Falkirk clash as five arrests made and Bairns fans smash seats

Five arrests have been made as police slammed “violence” at the Dunfermline v Falkirk match on Friday night.

Officers arrested the males, aged 16, 18, 20, 21 and 25, following incidents of “violence and disorder” during the dramatic 3-3 draw at East End Park.

The Pars came from behind three times to secure a point in the Championship tie.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus was the hero with the equaliser for the home side a minute into stoppage time.

However, the game was marred by disorder in the stands, outside the stadium and in the city centre.

Two 14-year-old boys were also charged over possession of pyrotechnics and a 26-year-old man was charged in connection with urinating in the street.

Travelling supporters smashed seats in the away end, with several running onto the pitch following Falkirk’s third goal.

Chief Inspector Kathryn Fairfield said: “Five arrests have been made following disorder at the Dunfermline versus Falkirk football match on Friday.

“Incidents of disorder and violence happened during the match and adjacent to the stadium.

“There was also minor disorder in the city centre.

“The males arrested were aged 16, 18, 20, 21 and 25.

“Two males aged 14 were charged with possession of pyrotechnics.

“A 26-year-old man was charged in connection with urinating in the street.

“Disorder before, during and after a football match is not acceptable.

“We will continue to work closely with both clubs and the football authorities.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Both clubs have been approached for comment.