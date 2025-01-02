Fife Spectacular photos of New Year’s Day Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife The Aurora Borealis put on an amazing display across the region. The Northern Lights from Tayport Harbour. Image: Alistair Roy By Andrew Robson January 2 2025, 9:48am January 2 2025, 9:48am Share Spectacular photos of New Year’s Day Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5154816/northern-lights-tayside-fife-new-year-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Northern Lights put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife on New Year’s Day. Locals gathered to take in the dancing skies across Perth, Angus, Dundee and Fife on Wednesday night. The phenomenon, known as the Aurora Borealis, appears several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland. Here are some of the best photos of the celestial light show taken by Courier readers. Wormit. Image: Audrey Storrier Wormit. Image: Audrey Storrier Glenrothes. Image: Stacy Grant Scone. Image: Vicky Sichi Kirkcaldy. Image: Lauren Semple Brechin. Image: Vicky Robertson Crieff. Image: Natalie Craik Menzieshill. Image: Lesley Ross Arbroath. Image: Laura Stewart Ogilvie
Conversation