Plan to demolish Kirkcaldy community centre unveiled

Plans to demolish a Kirkcaldy community centre have been unveiled by Fife Council.

Templehall Community Centre, in Beauly Place, is to be replaced by a £15 million community hub.

The official start date is subject to planning approval and building warrants being in place.

However, the demolition is expected to take around 22 weeks.

A full planning application for the new hub should then be in place by November.

And the council hopes it will open in spring 2026.

The move follows the approval in October of plans to take down the nearby Argos Youth Centre.

New Kirkcaldy centre will house several services

Planning papers state: “The new Templehall community hub building will be built on the site of the former Argos Centre.

“The new community hub building is subject to a separate planning application.”

Councillors have hailed the hub as one of the most ambitious community initiatives ever realised in Fife.

It aims to merge the vital local services under one roof.

And it will eventually house the local office, the Argos Centre facilities, Templehall library, a computer room and cafe.

There will also be outdoor seating, a hall for fitness and leisure facilities and an outside multi-use games area.

It will be built by BAM contractors, who have also delivered several Fife secondary schools.

Council planners will consider the demolition plan and make a decision in due course.