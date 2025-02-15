PJ Molloys owner on his 5 most memorable gigs at iconic Dunfermline venue – from Lewis Capaldi to Franz Ferdinand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PJ Molloys owner on his 5 most memorable gigs at iconic Dunfermline venue – from Lewis Capaldi to Franz Ferdinand

Calum Miller has welcomed some of music's biggest names to the 350-capacity venue.

Lewis Capaldi performed at PJ Molloys in 2019
Lewis Capaldi playing in Dunfermline just before he hit the bigtime. Image: PJ Molloys/Facebook
By Ben MacDonald

PJ Molloys has hosted some of the biggest names in music.

Since its redevelopment in 2002, chart-topping acts have graced the stage at the intimate Dunfermline venue – from Blossoms to Big Country.

Calum Miller has run the Canmore Street business since 2011 and has seen several more famous faces come through the doors – as well as nights that were memorable for other reasons.

Here, Calum shares with The Courier his five most memorable gigs from his time running PJ Molloys in chronological order.

1. Frank Turner – May 2011

Frank Turner played on Calum’s first week as owner. Image: Yui Mok

“The weekend I took over we managed to get Frank Turner – one of my favourite acts – to play at the venue.

“It was the first time a full production show with things like a tour bus being at PJs.

“I remember Jim Gellatly of XFM at the time coming along to interview Frank.

“It was the first time the venue got some good coverage and set the tone for what I was looking to achieve with the venue.”

2. Jake Bugg – September 2012

Jake Bugg was top of the charts when he visited Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I had seen Jake on Jools Holland about six to eight months before playing PJs and I spoke with his agent and got the deal done for him to come and play.

“It was the biggest fee I had ever paid for someone who was also fairly unknown at the time.

“Fast forward to the day of the gig, Jake was number one in the charts and went live from PJs on Radio 1.

“The gig was amazing and again another milestone for the venue.”

3. The Draymin – April 2013

Rosyth band The Draymin helped raise money for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Amy Tinmouth

“When Dunfermline Athletic went into administration, the whole local music community, spearheaded by The Draymin, got together and played a weekend of shows to raise money.

“Over £10,000 was handed over to the club by all of the bands performing.

“It was great to show that PJs was the hub of Fife music and all the bands coming together and raising money is a memory that will go down as one of the best.”

4. Lewis Capaldi – December 2017

Lewis Capaldi has gone on to great things since he played PJ Molloys in Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“One I will never forget.

“Just before becoming a global superstar, Lewis played a show in PJs.

“It was the hottest ticket in town.

“Everyone knew he was set to go huge.

“We were so lucky to get that gig in at the perfect time.”

5. Franz Ferdinand – January 2022

Franz Ferdinand appeared at PJ Molloys just after lockdown. Image: Supplied

“Our first gig after lockdown was with Franz Ferdinand.

“The whole day was live on BBC Radio 6 Music as part of Steve Lamacq’s Independent Music Week tour of Britain.

“To have a full BBC production in a venue of our size and Scottish icons Franz Ferdinand playing as a full band, it was probably the highest profile gig that PJs has ever hosted.”

