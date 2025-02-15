PJ Molloys owner on his 5 most memorable gigs at iconic Dunfermline venue – from Lewis Capaldi to Franz Ferdinand

PJ Molloys has hosted some of the biggest names in music.

Since its redevelopment in 2002, chart-topping acts have graced the stage at the intimate Dunfermline venue – from Blossoms to Big Country.

Calum Miller has run the Canmore Street business since 2011 and has seen several more famous faces come through the doors – as well as nights that were memorable for other reasons.

Here, Calum shares with The Courier his five most memorable gigs from his time running PJ Molloys in chronological order.

1. Frank Turner – May 2011

“The weekend I took over we managed to get Frank Turner – one of my favourite acts – to play at the venue.

“It was the first time a full production show with things like a tour bus being at PJs.

“I remember Jim Gellatly of XFM at the time coming along to interview Frank.

“It was the first time the venue got some good coverage and set the tone for what I was looking to achieve with the venue.”

2. Jake Bugg – September 2012

“I had seen Jake on Jools Holland about six to eight months before playing PJs and I spoke with his agent and got the deal done for him to come and play.

“It was the biggest fee I had ever paid for someone who was also fairly unknown at the time.

“Fast forward to the day of the gig, Jake was number one in the charts and went live from PJs on Radio 1.

“The gig was amazing and again another milestone for the venue.”

3. The Draymin – April 2013

“When Dunfermline Athletic went into administration, the whole local music community, spearheaded by The Draymin, got together and played a weekend of shows to raise money.

“Over £10,000 was handed over to the club by all of the bands performing.

“It was great to show that PJs was the hub of Fife music and all the bands coming together and raising money is a memory that will go down as one of the best.”

4. Lewis Capaldi – December 2017

“One I will never forget.

“Just before becoming a global superstar, Lewis played a show in PJs.

“It was the hottest ticket in town.

“Everyone knew he was set to go huge.

“We were so lucky to get that gig in at the perfect time.”

5. Franz Ferdinand – January 2022

“Our first gig after lockdown was with Franz Ferdinand.

“The whole day was live on BBC Radio 6 Music as part of Steve Lamacq’s Independent Music Week tour of Britain.

“To have a full BBC production in a venue of our size and Scottish icons Franz Ferdinand playing as a full band, it was probably the highest profile gig that PJs has ever hosted.”

