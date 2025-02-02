‘I get recognised on holiday for TikTok videos but I still work in Dunfermline Tesco’

A Dunfermline Tesco worker who has gone viral for his popular TikTok videos says he has been recognised by fans while on holiday.

Conor Boyle – who is known as Cobo – has racked up millions of views on the social media site for his videos about working at the Tesco Fire Station superstore on Winterthur Lane.

The 25-year-old regularly posts funny tannoy announcements or skits inspired by customers.

His most viewed video – about training a new colleague on the tannoy – has been watched nearly eight million times on TikTok.

Since he posted his first clip in 2022, Cobo says he has been recognised by fans in “the weirdest places” – including while on holiday in Ayia Napa.

Dunfermline Tesco worker recognised across the world as millions view TikToks

Cobo told The Courier: “I never expected the videos to blow up as much as they did.

“I did a video training another worker – Kai – on the tannoy and I thought it would get a couple hundred views.

“It now has over seven million.

“It has been posted on Ladbible and has been picked up by different websites.

“I think it is the relatability for people – if you have worked in retail or any customer service job you will understand the videos.

“I am a giggler so in a lot of my videos I keep the blooper reels and those show how I am as a person.

“I started them in 2022 when I uploaded a tannoy video announcing the end of alcohol sales for the night and it got a million views.

“I think people didn’t know that was the law in Scotland.”

‘I get recognised in the weirdest places’

Cobo has lived in Dunfermline with his mum Lynn for most of his life and is a former pupil at St Columba’s High School.

He says his love of drama in school has helped with his videos.

He said: “I do get people recognising me everywhere I go – it is always in the weirdest places.

“I was on holiday in Ayia Napa and was being recognised by people from Ireland and England.

“I didn’t realise the impact before that.

“I get a wee buzz when I get recognised and get to speak to people about the videos.

“Some people say the videos have helped them if they were in a bad time and others just wanted a laugh – it is nice to know my hard work pays off.

“Sometimes people will recognise me when I am out drinking and someone will tag me in a picture while I am steaming drunk and I will see it the next day.

“The most memorable one was in an airport and my mate heard someone say, ‘Is that the guy from TikTok?’

TikTok star Cobo on dealing with fame

“It was just as we were away to board the plane.

“I am a friendly guy so I am able to deal with it in that way.

“I have never had a bad experience with it, everyone is always lovely, it is just like talking to a friend.”

Cobo also found fame when he took part in the Channel 4 reality show First Dates in January 2024.

He said: “Sometimes people will stare and think I am their friend or someone they know and then they will realise where they know me from.

“(First Dates) was a show I watched during Covid but being on it was completely different.

“It is like a normal restaurant so it didn’t feel like I was being filmed.

“I don’t watch it back any more – I watched it when it first came out.

“It’s not that I don’t like seeing it but watching yourself makes you think, ‘Do I really do that?’

“I appeared very clumsy on it, which I am in real life.

“Unfortunately, nothing came from it but the person I met was nice and it was an amazing experience, everyone was lovely.

“I would love to appear on something similar again.

“It is one of those things where you never think you will like it but seeing it make others happy is what I liked the most.”

‘I am like the Dunfermline Luke Littler’

Cobo – who was 24 at the time of filming First Dates – says his TV debut also sparked questions about his age.

Fans were convinced that the former Fife College student was older than he said he was.

He said: “I think I have always looked older than I am.

“I remember all over TikTok people were saying that I couldn’t be 24.

“Then I got a page on the Famous Birthdays website and I was able to send people the link to that.

“I must have been added because people were searching up my birthday a lot.

“I am like the Dunfermline Luke Littler.

“It is quite good when I don’t have to carry my ID but then there is the odd time when I don’t have it on me and I do get asked.”

Cobo has worked at the Tesco store in the city centre since 2017, where he works on the customer service desk and tills.

He says his “amazing” manager supports his social media antics.

He has even appeared in a Tesco advert on TikTok and marched at London Pride with the supermarket chain.

Cobo graduated in 2024 after studying healthcare practice at Fife College for two years and plans to go to university in the future.

He added: “I am nothing but blessed with my social media and will do it as long as I am able to, I love it.

“Maybe one of these days I will even get a fancy camera.”