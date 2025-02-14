Dunfermline area’s best-rated nurseries revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline area’s best-rated nurseries revealed

The Courier uses data to showcase the best-performing childcare providers.

In summary:

 

 

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Lynburn Primary School in the Abbeyview area of Dunfermline.
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The top-rated nurseries in the Dunfermline area have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which nurseries rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits childcare providers – including nurseries and childminders – across the country grading areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

We take a look at some of the highest-performing nurseries in Dunfermline and its surrounding towns and villages based on their average scores during their most recent inspections.

The nurseries are ranked based on their average of each Care Inspectorate grade, with the presence of upheld complaints acting as tiebreakers for services with the same average.

Lynburn Primary School Nursery, Dunfermline – 5.5

Scoring “excellent” in two areas and “very good” across two, Lynburn comes top of our list.

The nursery off Nith Street is run by Fife Council and has a capacity of 100 children.

During the most recent inspection in October 2019, officials said staff applied their knowledge and skills “exceptionally well”, with the team benefiting from the environment.

One parent told inspectors: “Lynburn Nursery is a very well-run establishment with incredible staff – the staff and set-up are incredible.

“Our son loves his time here.”

Cllr Cara Hilton at Fife Council
Councillor Cara Hilton, Fife Council’s spokesperson for education, said: “The school community at Lynburn do a fantastic job, and their positive inspection reports are just one way of endorsing the amazing work that they do.

“We are proud of all our early years provision across the Kingdom, providing a great start in life for young Fifers.”

Busy Bees @ Castle View, Dunfermline – 5

Part of the Busy Bees Nurseries group, the Castle View service can also care for up to 100 children at a time.

Located near Pitreavie Castle, the service was praised for the quality of care delivered during its most recent inspection.

A report said: “The service provided a happy, welcoming play and learning environment for children who were observed to be happy, settled and relaxed at nursery.

“Staff facilitated a culture of empowerment, supporting children to feel respected and loved.

“Staff were kind, caring and nurturing in their approach and gave children praise
and encouragement which helped them feel valued and secure.”

Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre, Dunfermline – 5

The Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre.
The leadership team at Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre, just off Aberdour Road, was praised for their approach during the last inspection in March 2023.

Inspectors said: “The senior leadership team implemented monitoring and auditing across the service leading to continuous improvement.

“Staff were skilled, passionate and motivated, and worked well together.”

Operated by Fife Council, the service is registered to provide care for a maximum of 202 children at any one time.

Crossgates Primary School Nursery, Crossgates – 5

Crossgates Primary School and nursery.
Last inspected in March 2023, Crossgates Primary School Nursery provides care for up to 74 pre-school children.

The watchdog said children were “happy, settled and very engaged in their play and learning” at the nursery.

Additionally, they said a strong management team was in place which developed a culture of ongoing reflective practice.

One parent said: “I’ve never needed to raise concerns about the nursery or suggest improvements to them as I believe it is an excellent nursery setting with so much for them to do as well as an excellent team of staff.”

Busy Bees @ Halbeath, Dunfermline – 5

The second Busy Bees nursery to appear on this list, the Halbeath service can care for 107 children.

The latest report said staff knew children well and were “caring, patient and supportive”.

It also highlighted the “very good” variety of play equipment, range of activities and different play types on offer at the service.

Calaiswood School Nursery, Dunfermline – 5

Inspected in September 2024, Calaiswood School Nursery was praised for having “highly skilled and professional” staff.

The nursery – which is part of the Duloch school community campus – features sensory spaces, quiet areas, a hydrotherapy pool, water beds and a large, enclosed garden.

Operated by Fife Council, it provides specialist education for children and young people who have complex and additional support needs.

One child was attending the service when inspectors visited the service.

Officials said: “The commitment and dedication from the team to ensure the child reached their full potential was aspirational.”

Halbeath Nursery, Dunfermline – 5

When inspectors visited in February 2023, they said staff knew the children well and interacted with them warmly and respectfully.

Additionally, the nursery’s setting allowed children to direct their own play, promoting independence.

One child told officials: “I love coming to nursery, I can play with my friends, and we go outside.”

You can compare childcare performance at other nurseries in Dunfermline and across Fife using The Courier’s tracker.

Conversation