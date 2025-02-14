Dunfermline area’s best-rated nurseries revealed

The top-rated nurseries in the Dunfermline area have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which nurseries rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits childcare providers – including nurseries and childminders – across the country grading areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

We take a look at some of the highest-performing nurseries in Dunfermline and its surrounding towns and villages based on their average scores during their most recent inspections.

The nurseries are ranked based on their average of each Care Inspectorate grade, with the presence of upheld complaints acting as tiebreakers for services with the same average.

Lynburn Primary School Nursery, Dunfermline – 5.5

Scoring “excellent” in two areas and “very good” across two, Lynburn comes top of our list.

The nursery off Nith Street is run by Fife Council and has a capacity of 100 children.

During the most recent inspection in October 2019, officials said staff applied their knowledge and skills “exceptionally well”, with the team benefiting from the environment.

One parent told inspectors: “Lynburn Nursery is a very well-run establishment with incredible staff – the staff and set-up are incredible.

“Our son loves his time here.”

Councillor Cara Hilton, Fife Council’s spokesperson for education, said: “The school community at Lynburn do a fantastic job, and their positive inspection reports are just one way of endorsing the amazing work that they do.

“We are proud of all our early years provision across the Kingdom, providing a great start in life for young Fifers.”

Busy Bees @ Castle View, Dunfermline – 5

Part of the Busy Bees Nurseries group, the Castle View service can also care for up to 100 children at a time.

Located near Pitreavie Castle, the service was praised for the quality of care delivered during its most recent inspection.

A report said: “The service provided a happy, welcoming play and learning environment for children who were observed to be happy, settled and relaxed at nursery.

“Staff facilitated a culture of empowerment, supporting children to feel respected and loved.

“Staff were kind, caring and nurturing in their approach and gave children praise

and encouragement which helped them feel valued and secure.”

Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre, Dunfermline – 5

The leadership team at Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre, just off Aberdour Road, was praised for their approach during the last inspection in March 2023.

Inspectors said: “The senior leadership team implemented monitoring and auditing across the service leading to continuous improvement.

“Staff were skilled, passionate and motivated, and worked well together.”

Operated by Fife Council, the service is registered to provide care for a maximum of 202 children at any one time.

Crossgates Primary School Nursery, Crossgates – 5

Last inspected in March 2023, Crossgates Primary School Nursery provides care for up to 74 pre-school children.

The watchdog said children were “happy, settled and very engaged in their play and learning” at the nursery.

Additionally, they said a strong management team was in place which developed a culture of ongoing reflective practice.

One parent said: “I’ve never needed to raise concerns about the nursery or suggest improvements to them as I believe it is an excellent nursery setting with so much for them to do as well as an excellent team of staff.”

Busy Bees @ Halbeath, Dunfermline – 5

The second Busy Bees nursery to appear on this list, the Halbeath service can care for 107 children.

The latest report said staff knew children well and were “caring, patient and supportive”.

It also highlighted the “very good” variety of play equipment, range of activities and different play types on offer at the service.

Calaiswood School Nursery, Dunfermline – 5

Inspected in September 2024, Calaiswood School Nursery was praised for having “highly skilled and professional” staff.

The nursery – which is part of the Duloch school community campus – features sensory spaces, quiet areas, a hydrotherapy pool, water beds and a large, enclosed garden.

Operated by Fife Council, it provides specialist education for children and young people who have complex and additional support needs.

One child was attending the service when inspectors visited the service.

Officials said: “The commitment and dedication from the team to ensure the child reached their full potential was aspirational.”

Halbeath Nursery, Dunfermline – 5

When inspectors visited in February 2023, they said staff knew the children well and interacted with them warmly and respectfully.

Additionally, the nursery’s setting allowed children to direct their own play, promoting independence.

One child told officials: “I love coming to nursery, I can play with my friends, and we go outside.”

You can compare childcare performance at other nurseries in Dunfermline and across Fife using The Courier’s tracker.