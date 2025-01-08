Police ‘increasingly worried’ about missing Dunfermline pensioner

Police say they are “increasingly worried” about a pensioner who has been reported missing from Dunfermline.

Police have launched an appeal for help to find 71-year-old Norma Sinclair.

She was last seen at around 5.55pm on Tuesday on the city’s Victoria Terrace.

When she was last seen, Norma was wearing a grey padded knee-length coat with a full zip and hood, leggings and grey Ugg boots.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: “We are growingly increasingly worried for the whereabouts of Norma and we are looking to find her as quickly as possible.

“It’s out of character for Norma to not be in touch with her family and with the extremely cold weather this causes us concern, given she has been out overnight.

“We are reviewing CCTV and carrying out local inquiries, however, we have been unable to trace her.

“I would ask residents to check outbuildings and sheds just in case she has sought shelter there.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Norma or has any information about where she is to get in touch with us.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2886 of Tuesday January 7.”