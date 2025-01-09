St Andrews brothers ‘over the moon’ as Janettas ice cream cart restored by The Repair Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews brothers ‘over the moon’ as Janettas ice cream cart restored by The Repair Shop

The trailer - which has been in the same family for generations - appeared on the popular TV show.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lewis and Ross Hazel on The Repair shop with their Janettas ice cream cart and host Dominic Chinea. Image: BBC iPlayer
A pair of St Andrews brothers said they were “over the moon” after their Janettas ice cream trailer was restored on TV show The Repair Shop.

Lewis and Ross Hazel, whose family have owned Jannettas on South Street since 1908, took the trailer to be restored at the BBC show’s workshop.

The ice cream cart was bought by the brothers’ dad, Owen, and grandad at auction in the 1990s and was used for selling ice cream at events.

But it had been left in a state of disrepair with rotten wood and rusty metal from years of being stored outdoors.

They sought the help of The Repair Shop – which follows a workshop where broken or damaged family heirlooms are brought back to life – and appeared on the show on Wednesday night.

Lewis (left) and Ross appeared on the BBC show. Image: BBC iPlayer

While repairing the trailer, host and craftsman Dom Chinea said it reminded him of his childhood.

He said: “Seeing an ice cream trailer like this takes me straight back to being a kid, straight back to being at the seaside and wanting an ice cream.

“I am having to try and look past the condition this poor trailer is in because this whole situation is quite overwhelming.

“The top display area is a big concern, I feel like I am going to have to remake a lot of this wooden frame as it is just rotten.

Damage to the original wood. Image: BBC iPlayer
The top of the trailer was unsavageable. Image: BBC iPlayer

“I can already see the chassis underneath, the steel part is rotten – I will probably have that blasted and stripped to see how bad the rust actually is and then I can start welding in new pieces where necessary and build up from there.

“There will be a new wooden frame, build up what we can, then I can deal with the paintwork at the top and get it looking its best.”

Dom went on to dissect the wooden frame and found he would be able to keep most of it.

However, the top glass section was not completely salvageable.

Jannettas ice cream trailer restored on The Repair Shop

He used a chemical paint stripper to remove the old paint down to the bare aluminium surface.

He went on to cut rotten sections from the chassis, which holds the trailer together, and replace them with new material.

Dom also rebuilt the inner structure from original pieces of wood.

Lewis and Ross returned at the end of the episode to see the restored trailer.

Ross said he had “excited, nervous butterflies” before the rebuilt cart was revealed.

Lewis and Ross were delighted at the result. Image: BBC iPlayer

He said the brothers would like to display it outside the St Andrews shop.

Lewis said the trailer was “absolutely incredible” and “fantastic”.

He said: “Thank you very much, Dom, that’s a great job.

“I will tell you one thing, our parents and our grandad – who is still with us – (are) going to be ecstatic to see this.

“They are going to be over the moon.”

Brothers delighted at restored St Andrews ice cream trailer

Ross said: “I can’t stop looking at it.”

Dom said he tried to capture as many of the original details as he could during the restoration.

The brothers went on to serve the rest of the show’s cast ice cream from the cart.

Lewis added: “It felt surreal to be serving from the family trailer because when we handed it over it was in such bad condition.

The restored trailer. Image: BBC iPlayer
The brothers served up some ice cream from the repaired trailer. Image: BBC iPlayer

“It is fantastic what Dom has done and we are so proud to bring it home and show our parents and grandparents.”

Ross added: “I think it will be very sentimental to our mum, she would have grown up serving gelato since she was a wee kid probably from that trailer so I think she will be emotional.”

The Courier caught up with Lewis last year about becoming the latest in a long line of Jannettas to serve up gelato in St Andrews.

Conversation