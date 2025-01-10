Kirkcaldy nightclub closes after Fife Council refuses late-night application

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy nightclub closes after Fife Council refuses late-night application

"This was a truly bizarre decision."

By Ben MacDonald
Society Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy nightclub Society has closed its doors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Kirkcaldy nightclub has closed its doors

Society, in Charlotte Street, made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

The owners cited a number of reasons behind the decision, including a rejected council application to extend the opening hours.

Rising costs and the downturn of the late-night economy were also behind the decision.

A lengthy statement was posted on the club’s Facebook page.

It read: “Having traded through some of (Society’s) busiest events and periods in its history, it is a truly devastating and disappointing blow for all involved.

“The current economic climate, the poor recovery post-Covid of the hospitality sector in general, the cost of living crisis, the downturn of the late-night small town economy, especially large nightclubs, the ever-increasing unsustainable cost of utilities, rent, rates, repairs and associated property costs of such a large venue, the lack of government support for the sector in crisis, have all played their part in the closure of yet another large venue.

“The company tried diversifying into other hospitality areas within the site.

“Some we have been successful with and we must hold our hands up that with some, we have just not been on point.

Kirkcaldy nightclub Society announces closure

“The company had tried to extend late-night licensing, enduring significant costs doing so, to compete with nightclub licensing hours of the cities and the local demand of our demographic, but were refused this application by Fife Licensing Board in December.

“This was a truly bizarre decision, given Society had been trading on temp licenses without issue. This has played a significant part in this closure.”

“The loss of weekly club door income also had a severe financial impact.

“The outside garden area is vital to the overall annual financial performance. Over the past two dreadful weather summer months, that trade has just not existed in regular occurrence and volume.

“In summary, the financial pressures of the past months and the struggle has been clear to see.

“The company has now had to make the necessary but difficult decision to cease trading and enter into liquidation.

“With this our hands are tied.”

