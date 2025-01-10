Kirkcaldy nightclub closes after Fife Council refuses late-night application

A Kirkcaldy nightclub has closed its doors

Society, in Charlotte Street, made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

The owners cited a number of reasons behind the decision, including a rejected council application to extend the opening hours.

Rising costs and the downturn of the late-night economy were also behind the decision.

A lengthy statement was posted on the club’s Facebook page.

It read: “Having traded through some of (Society’s) busiest events and periods in its history, it is a truly devastating and disappointing blow for all involved.

“The current economic climate, the poor recovery post-Covid of the hospitality sector in general, the cost of living crisis, the downturn of the late-night small town economy, especially large nightclubs, the ever-increasing unsustainable cost of utilities, rent, rates, repairs and associated property costs of such a large venue, the lack of government support for the sector in crisis, have all played their part in the closure of yet another large venue.

“The company tried diversifying into other hospitality areas within the site.

“Some we have been successful with and we must hold our hands up that with some, we have just not been on point.

Kirkcaldy nightclub Society announces closure

“The company had tried to extend late-night licensing, enduring significant costs doing so, to compete with nightclub licensing hours of the cities and the local demand of our demographic, but were refused this application by Fife Licensing Board in December.

“This was a truly bizarre decision, given Society had been trading on temp licenses without issue. This has played a significant part in this closure.”

“The loss of weekly club door income also had a severe financial impact.

“The outside garden area is vital to the overall annual financial performance. Over the past two dreadful weather summer months, that trade has just not existed in regular occurrence and volume.

“In summary, the financial pressures of the past months and the struggle has been clear to see.

“The company has now had to make the necessary but difficult decision to cease trading and enter into liquidation.

“With this our hands are tied.”