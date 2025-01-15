Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after 3-vehicle crash

Drivers faced delays on the M90 near Dunfermline after a three-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near the A823 slip road at around 7.30am on Wednesday.

The road was restricted with queues for traffic heading towards the Queensferry Crossing.

Traffic Scotland said the road had been cleared with all lanes running just after 9am.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.