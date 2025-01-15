Fife Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after 3-vehicle crash There were long queues heading towards the Queensferry Crossing on Wednesday morning. By Lucy Scarlett January 15 2025, 8:01am January 15 2025, 8:01am Share Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after 3-vehicle crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5161935/m90-crash-southbound-dunfermline-a823-delays/ Copy Link 0 comment Delays on the M90 near Dunfermline after a crash. Image: Traffic Scotland Drivers faced delays on the M90 near Dunfermline after a three-vehicle crash. The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near the A823 slip road at around 7.30am on Wednesday. The road was restricted with queues for traffic heading towards the Queensferry Crossing. Traffic Scotland said the road had been cleared with all lanes running just after 9am. Queues on the motorway southbound. Image: Traffic Scotland Drivers faced delays following the crash. Image: Google Maps It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured. Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.
Conversation