Fife Queues on M90 after crash near Rosyth The incident caused tailbacks as far as Halbeath during Monday morning's rush hour. By Bryan Copland January 20 2025, 8:55am January 20 2025, 8:55am Share Queues on M90 after crash near Rosyth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5164864/queues-m90-crash-rosyth-delays/ Copy Link 0 comment Queues on the southbound M90 at Dunfermline after the crash near Rosyth. Image: Traffic Scotland Drivers faced delays on the M90 during Monday’s morning rush hour after a crash near Rosyth. Traffic was queueing back as far as Halbeath for a time following the incident. The collision happened on the southbound carriageway. It has not been confirmed how many vehicles were involved. The delays had started to ease by about 9am but there was still some slow traffic in the area.
Conversation