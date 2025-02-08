I took the bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh – could I make it to ‘work’ on time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I took the bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh – could I make it to ‘work’ on time?

The Courier's Finn Nixon joins commuters on the busy route into the capital to find out if taking the bus is the best option.

The Courier's Finn Nixon on his bus commute from Dunfermline to Edinburgh. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

Many commuters living in Dunfermline are used to the 18-mile commute across the Firth of Forth to Edinburgh.

Unsurprisingly, the car remains the preferred option for most of them.

But how attractive is getting one of the regular buses to the capital?

I found myself on a mission to find out early one Monday morning.

The plan was to catch the 7.47am bus from Dunfermline to see if it could get me to Edinburgh for the traditional 9am start to the working day.

I’ve previously reported on reliability issues that have plagued Stagecoach’s services in Fife and approached the assignment with trepidation.

Would I get there on time – and was the bus the best option?

Catching the X55 Dunfermline to Edinburgh bus

The streets surrounding Dunfermline Bus Station are eerily quiet and damp as I rush to catch my bus.

Ironically, I’m running late.

Thankfully, I make up the time and the X55 – a yellow Plaxton Panther LE coach – is waiting for me when I get there.

I notice its unusual layout, with a low floor towards the front helping to make it more accessible.

I buy a return ticket for £6.50 – though it’s worth noting that jobseekers can get a day return for £3.25.

There are about 15 other people on the bus when we leave – on time.

A Stagecoach bus at Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Soon we are blasting our way down the dual carriageway towards Rosyth, with a few stops along the way.

Going at 40mph feels fast on a bus.

One lady boards on St Leonards Street with a slice of burnt-looking toast in her hand.

She looks rather flustered and groans as she takes her seat.

I’m glad just to be a curious onlooker and not be participating in the mad morning rush.

We continue through Rosyth without picking anyone up and I wonder if Stagecoach has overestimated how long it will take to reach Edinburgh.

However, our progress is halted at Ferrytoll Park and Ride at 8.11am, with several commuters boarding here.

An X55 service leaves Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Inverkeithing. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

It’s encouraging to see the Inverkeithing facility is well used and the car park looks busy.

Soon we’re crossing the Forth Road Bridge – missing out the much busier Queensferry Crossing – as the first daylight begins to appear behind the red rail bridge.

There are worse views to have on your commute and I’m starting to enjoy the journey.

Unfortunately, we soon come to a grinding halt in traffic as the bus tries to re-join the A90 after taking a short detour to Craigiehall.

I still have 38 minutes to get to ‘work’ on time, but it’s slow going for the rest of the journey.

The bus stops intermittently when we get into the city for school pupils, parents and more frazzled commuters as the traffic eases slightly.

I get a stunning view from my seat of Deans Village and it doesn’t feel like long before we are in the heart of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Castle from Princes Street. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

I imagine the journey would feel much longer if I did it every day, though.

Most passengers disembark at a stop on Queensferry Street near the West End of Princes Street at 8.52am – seven minutes later than scheduled.

I would likely still make it to ‘work’ on time.

But I make the mistake of staying on the bus until it gets to the bus station, which adds another 15 minutes of traffic lights torture onto the journey.

I’m now well past my 9am deadline.

What did I make of the Dunfermline to Edinburgh bus?

Disembarking into the icy Edinburgh air gives me an opportunity to analyse my non-commute.

I consider whether it would be attractive if I lived in areas outside Dunfermline city centre.

Both the X55 and the less frequent X52 leave from the city’s bus station, meaning some passengers will have to walk a distance, get another bus or even drive to catch these services.

One hour and five minutes also feels like a long time to cover 18 miles.

But short of bypassing Rosyth and the busy park and ride, it’s hard to see where it could make up time.

Buses also operate every 15-20 minutes between Dunfermline and Edinburgh until 7.30pm on weekdays.

The X55 at Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

I would argue that it’s a more relaxing way to spend those blissful minutes before work starts – and maybe even complete some tasks if I had a laptop with me.

It also doesn’t take me long to walk through St James Quarter and onto Princes Street.

I can definitely see the appeal.

The return to Dunfermline on an almost empty X55 from Queensferry Street is pain-free – though I’d imagine that might be different in the evening rush hour.

Sunshine welcomes us back to Fife.

Bus, train or car: What’s the better option?

Dunfermline commuters might find it hard to fathom catching the bus when it takes more than an hour during the rush hour.

But in reality, this isn’t much longer than it can take to drive into Edinburgh at that time in the morning.

Then you have the challenge of finding somewhere to park.

And the bus can use the much quieter Forth Road Bridge, avoiding the frequent M90 chaos.

However, the 8.05am train from Dunfermline City only takes 36 minutes to reach Edinburgh Waverley.

It is quicker – but more expensive – getting a train from Dunfermline City. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Buses get to use the Forth Road Bridge, avoiding the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Commuters could even chance their luck on the 8.25am service, which would get them into Haymarket station in Edinburgh’s West End at 8.59am.

Cost is a factor here, with an off-peak return on the train setting you back by £8.20.

The more commuter-friendly anytime day return costs £13.50 – but that’s still double what I paid for my bus ticket.

And that’s not mentioning those who are entitled to free bus travel.

However, you can see why commuters might turn to the car or train if the bus runs proves more unreliable.

