Urgent search for girl, 15, last seen near Dunfermline school nearly 24 hours ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Urgent search for girl, 15, last seen near Dunfermline school nearly 24 hours ago

Police are seeking the public's help to find Meggy Meng.

By Andrew Robson
Meggy Meng was last seen Tuesday lunchtime.
Meggy Meng was last seen Tuesday lunchtime. Image: Police Scotland

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenager last seen near a Dunfermline secondary school.

Meggy Meng was last spotted in the Queen Anne High School area at 12.20pm on Tuesday.

Officers have launched an appeal to trace the 15-year-old.

She is believed to be wearing a long black puffer jacket and black combat trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting reference number 2007 of January 28 2025.

More from Fife

Fife school violence
Alarm as Fife schools record 6,000 violent or aggressive incidents in 2024
Then empty Kinema in Dunfermline could become a community cinema
Three Dunfermline buildings earmarked as possible community cinema sites
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
First Minister John Swinney challenged to visit Kirkcaldy A&E - where paramedics run makeshift…
Fife Council leader David Ross has warned of a funding gap
Warning Fife council tax bills could rise by up to 10% to protect services
2
Emergency services at the scene on Swan Court in Methil
Fife thug jailed for 'plugging' man with knife, triggering armed police response
The funfair at the Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: BBC iPlayer
New TV series goes behind scenes of funfairs at Dundee fan zone and Kirkcaldy…
Missing Glenrothes dog Tough Guy.
'Devastated' Glenrothes couple's desperate bid to find dog missing for 2 weeks
Ollie Cramb
Titanic-mad Methil boy, 7, 'over the moon' at town shipyard's iconic crane photo after…
Glenrothes man, Frank McClure on the panel with The Chase host, Bradley Walsh. Image: ITV
Glenrothes man wins share of £75k on The Chase after losses on 15 to…
Ean Coutts' daughters Emma and Louise and killer David Barnes in court. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC
Inside Fife murderer David Barnes' trial as TV documentary lays bare heartbreak of victim's…

Conversation