Fife Urgent search for girl, 15, last seen near Dunfermline school nearly 24 hours ago Police are seeking the public's help to find Meggy Meng. By Andrew Robson January 29 2025, 10:53am Meggy Meng was last seen Tuesday lunchtime. Image: Police Scotland Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenager last seen near a Dunfermline secondary school. Meggy Meng was last spotted in the Queen Anne High School area at 12.20pm on Tuesday. Officers have launched an appeal to trace the 15-year-old. She is believed to be wearing a long black puffer jacket and black combat trousers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting reference number 2007 of January 28 2025.
