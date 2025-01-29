Urgent search for girl, 15, last seen near Dunfermline school nearly 24 hours ago

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenager last seen near a Dunfermline secondary school.

Meggy Meng was last spotted in the Queen Anne High School area at 12.20pm on Tuesday.

Officers have launched an appeal to trace the 15-year-old.

She is believed to be wearing a long black puffer jacket and black combat trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting reference number 2007 of January 28 2025.