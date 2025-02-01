Three men arrested in Dunfermline drugs raid

Three men have been arrested after police raided a property in Dunfermline.

Officers targeted the property on Headwell Avenue on Friday night.

Several police vehicles were seen outside the home.

Three men, aged 18, 51 and 54, were arrested in connection with drug offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Friday officers carried out a search of a property on Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline under warrant.

“Three men, aged 18, 51 and 54 were arrested in connection with drugs offences and are expected to appear at court at a later date.”