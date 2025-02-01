Fife Three men arrested in Dunfermline drugs raid Officers targeted a property on Headwell Avenue. By Andrew Robson February 1 2025, 9:37am February 1 2025, 9:37am Share Three men arrested in Dunfermline drugs raid Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5173643/drugs-raid-dunfermline-headwell-avenue/ Copy Link Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View Three men have been arrested after police raided a property in Dunfermline. Officers targeted the property on Headwell Avenue on Friday night. Several police vehicles were seen outside the home. Three men, aged 18, 51 and 54, were arrested in connection with drug offences. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Friday officers carried out a search of a property on Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline under warrant. “Three men, aged 18, 51 and 54 were arrested in connection with drugs offences and are expected to appear at court at a later date.”