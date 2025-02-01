Emergency services race to rescue person at Elie chain walk

A person has got into difficulty at the Elie chain walk in Fife.

Lifeboat and coastguard crews are currently on scene.

The alarm was raised around 2pm.

Anstruther lifeboat was launched around 2.45pm.

It is understood at this stage that only person is involved.

Lifeboat and coastguard teams at the scene

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We got a call around 2pm that a person was in difficulty at the cliff at the chain walk in Elie.

“Anstruther lifeboat was launched along with coastguard teams from St Andrews, Leven and South Queensferry.

“The rescue is ongoing. We have no further details at this stage.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

