Emergency services race to rescue person at Elie chain walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Emergency services race to rescue person at Elie chain walk

Lifeboat and coastguard crews are involved in the incident

By Lindsey Hamilton
Breaking news

A person has got into difficulty at the Elie chain walk in Fife.

Lifeboat and coastguard crews are currently on scene.

The alarm was raised around 2pm.

Anstruther lifeboat was launched around 2.45pm.

It is understood at this stage that only person is involved.

Lifeboat and coastguard teams at the scene

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We got a call around 2pm that a person was in difficulty at the cliff at the chain walk in Elie.

“Anstruther lifeboat was launched along with coastguard teams from St Andrews, Leven and South Queensferry.

“The rescue is ongoing. We have no further details at this stage.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline.
Three men arrested in Dunfermline drugs raid
Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo open St Andrews Seaside Sauna
TV couple Jules and Greg open St Andrews Seaside Sauna
The Co-op on Wardlaw Way, Oakley
Emergency services called to Oakley Co-op after girl, 4, hit by car
Dollar Crescent, Kirkcaldy
Teens, 18 and 16, charged over thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy
Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan. Image: Hannah McLaughlan
Fife rape survivor to meet first minister over parole concerns
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail
2
Cowdenbeath High Street.
3 teens charged after boy, 14, hospitalised in Cowdenbeath 'attack'
Leven Promenade was battered by Storm Babet in 2023
When will Leven's storm-battered sea wall be fixed?
Councillors Linda Erskine and James Calder officially open Abbeyview Community Hub
Song and dance as £8m Dunfermline community hub opens
Jessica Herd.
Parents of Fife sepsis victim to 'fight on' as it is revealed protocol wasn't…

Conversation