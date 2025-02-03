Dunfermline care worker warned after accepting cash gift from ‘vulnerable’ man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline care worker warned after accepting cash gift from ‘vulnerable’ man

A watchdog found Wendy Robertson's actions amounted to "financial abuse".

By Lucy Scarlett
Love @ Care in Fife.
Love @ Care's base in Rosyth. Image: Google Maps

A Dunfermline care worker has been given a warning after she accepted a cash gift from a “vulnerable” man.

Wendy Robertson has been issued the two-year warning following an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

She was found to have accepted money from a vulnerable man, previously under her care, on two occasions.

The incidents occurred outside her employment as a support worker for Love @ Care but the SSSC found her behaviour to be the “exploitation of a vulnerable adult”.

Dunfermline care worker ‘exploited’ vulnerable man

The watchdog found that Robertson had accepted about £70 in cash from the man on or around January 11 2024.

Then on at least one other date she accepted an unknown sum of money from the same man.

The report said Robertson had developed a relationship with the man – named only as AA – while caring for him in his home and accepting sums of money was “financial abuse”.

It added that she was aware of his “financial vulnerability” and “declining memory”, and her actions could be viewed as taking advantage of these.

The carer accepted money from a man she had previously cared for. Image: Shutterstock

The report stated: “You did not inform AA’s family about the financial gifts AA had given
you, despite your regular contact and trusting relationship with them.

“This behaviour breached the trust placed in you by AA’s family.

“This type of behaviour would be concerning to members of the public and,
in particular, family members of persons who receive care from you.

“This type of behaviour falls below the standards expected of a social
services worker.”

Robertson no longer works for the company.

Firm ‘had no concerns about worker during her employment’

A spokesperson for Love @ Care – which has an office in Rosyth – said: “Love @ Care trains staff at induction about the SSSC codes of practice.

“This concern raised is part of the codes of conduct.

“Reminders are sent out to staff throughout the year about the dangers you can find yourself in as a worker around financial coercion and keeping themselves safe around things like gifting.

“We had no concerns about this worker when she was employed at Love @ Care.”

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at the latest inspection reports from the Care Inspectorate – including children feeling “unloved” at a Glenrothes nursery.

Conversation