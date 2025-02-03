Dunfermline care worker warned after accepting cash gift from ‘vulnerable’ man

A Dunfermline care worker has been given a warning after she accepted a cash gift from a “vulnerable” man.

Wendy Robertson has been issued the two-year warning following an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

She was found to have accepted money from a vulnerable man, previously under her care, on two occasions.

The incidents occurred outside her employment as a support worker for Love @ Care but the SSSC found her behaviour to be the “exploitation of a vulnerable adult”.

The watchdog found that Robertson had accepted about £70 in cash from the man on or around January 11 2024.

Then on at least one other date she accepted an unknown sum of money from the same man.

The report said Robertson had developed a relationship with the man – named only as AA – while caring for him in his home and accepting sums of money was “financial abuse”.

It added that she was aware of his “financial vulnerability” and “declining memory”, and her actions could be viewed as taking advantage of these.

The report stated: “You did not inform AA’s family about the financial gifts AA had given

you, despite your regular contact and trusting relationship with them.

“This behaviour breached the trust placed in you by AA’s family.

“This type of behaviour would be concerning to members of the public and,

in particular, family members of persons who receive care from you.

“This type of behaviour falls below the standards expected of a social

services worker.”

Robertson no longer works for the company.

Firm ‘had no concerns about worker during her employment’

A spokesperson for Love @ Care – which has an office in Rosyth – said: “Love @ Care trains staff at induction about the SSSC codes of practice.

“This concern raised is part of the codes of conduct.

“Reminders are sent out to staff throughout the year about the dangers you can find yourself in as a worker around financial coercion and keeping themselves safe around things like gifting.

“We had no concerns about this worker when she was employed at Love @ Care.”

