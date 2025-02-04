Boy, 14, caught with firearm during Fife police stop-and-search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 14, caught with firearm during Fife police stop-and-search

A 12-year-old boy was also caught with stolen property in Dundee, according to new data.

By James Simpson
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Police have found weapons and drugs during stop-and-searches on children. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A 14-year-old boy was found with a firearm during a police stop-and-search in Fife.

The youngster was searched in the Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward of the kingdom in September.

It was one of several incidents where pre-teen children in Tayside and Fife were caught with weapons, drugs or stolen items by police during stop-and-searches between April and September 2024.

The Scottish Police Federation – which represents rank-and-file officers – says a reduction of officers in schools and communities means “preventative” opportunities are being missed.

Boy aged 12 found with stolen property in Dundee

Analysis of stop-and-search data, published by 1919 Magazine, shows a boy aged 12 and two girls, aged 14, were also found in possession of stolen property in Dundee.

A 15-year-old boy was found in possession of a class B substance and a bladed weapon during a search in Perth city centre.

And a 14-year-old boy in the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward was also found in possession of a class B substance.

No further details have been revealed about the firearm incident, such as the type of weapon involved.

David Threadgold, Scottish Police Federation chair, said: “Police officers who face members of the public in possession of knives or any other weapon are required to make immediate decisions to try to de-escalate those situations, and there are occasions where it is simply impossible to establish the age of the person involved.

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Officers are trained and understand that their actions must be justifiable and subject to the appropriate scrutiny.

“As police officers have largely withdrawn from school environments, the visibility of the police in our communities is less – and the police are seen in communities as merely a reactive force.

“Along with a reducing – if any – preventative element to policing, opportunities are being missed to develop the type of relationships and intelligence gathering that may form part of the solution to this.”

Work to reduce harm and violence

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland said: “The carrying of weapons is a complex issue with social, psychological and environmental factors all contributing.

“Police Scotland works hard with local communities and a range of partners, including the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, with a shared goal of preventing harm, reducing violence and improving the lives of our young people and our communities.

“Stop-and-search, which is intelligence-led, is a valuable and effective policing tactic that helps us keep people safe in many different ways.

“This tactic must be used lawfully, proportionately and in line with the code of practice.”

The Scottish Government says it has invested more than £4 million over the last two years on violence prevention.

