Dunfermline woman ‘devastated’ as quad bike she played on with late brother stolen

A Dunfermline woman has told of her heartbreak after a quad bike she played on with her late brother was stolen from outside her home.

Nikki Martin’s little brother, Rhian, died when he was just two.

The previous Christmas, Nikki – who was six at the time – had been given a red quad bike that she loved playing on with her brother.

Now the bike has been stolen, leaving Nikki “devastated”.

CCTV captured the moment the bike was dragged away from outside Nikki’s home by a man.

Nikki, 27, told The Courier: “I am absolutely devastated this happened.

“That quad bike is so precious to me. I got it for Christmas when I was six and Rhian was one.

“It’s the last tangible link I have to Rhian.

“He died the following year from sudden infant death syndrome when he was only two and I was heartbroken to lose my little brother.”

Dunfermline woman planned to ‘make memories’ with quad bike

Nikki says she put the quad bike away after Rhian’s death and it remained in a garage until recently.

She said: “I decided it was time to take it out again.

“I wanted to use it with my partner David Cuthbert’s sons – Riley, 10, Lennon, eight, and Brodie, one.

“I got it out of the garage a few months ago and got it started.

“We thought it would be a great way to enjoy time together and make happy memories with the boys.

“The boys were beginning to enjoy using it and I loved letting them play on it.”

Nikki discovered the bike had been stolen early on Monday from her house on Burt Street in Wellwood, to the north of Dunfermline.

She said: “We have CCTV cameras at our house and have been able to watch the person taking it away.

“We have gone to the police and I am really hoping they manage to find who did this but I’m not overly optimistic.

‘The quad bike is so special to me’

“I am desperate to get it back.

“If this person who took this could just get it back to me I wouldn’t ask any further questions.

“The first picture I have of Rhian and I together is on this quad and it is so, so special to me.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10am on Monday, police received a report a quad bike had been stolen from Burt Street in Dunfermline.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”