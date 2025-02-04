Dunfermline woman ‘devastated’ as quad bike she played on with late brother stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline woman ‘devastated’ as quad bike she played on with late brother stolen

CCTV has captured the moment the bike was dragged away outside Nikki Martin's home.

By Lindsey Hamilton

A Dunfermline woman has told of her heartbreak after a quad bike she played on with her late brother was stolen from outside her home.

Nikki Martin’s little brother, Rhian, died when he was just two.

The previous Christmas, Nikki – who was six at the time – had been given a red quad bike that she loved playing on with her brother.

Now the bike has been stolen, leaving Nikki “devastated”.

CCTV captured the moment the bike was dragged away from outside Nikki’s home by a man.

Nikki and Rhian Martin on the quad bike as children. Image: Nikki Martin

Nikki, 27, told The Courier: “I am absolutely devastated this happened.

“That quad bike is so precious to me. I got it for Christmas when I was six and Rhian was one.

“It’s the last tangible link I have to Rhian.

“He died the following year from sudden infant death syndrome when he was only two and I was heartbroken to lose my little brother.”

Dunfermline woman planned to ‘make memories’ with quad bike

Nikki says she put the quad bike away after Rhian’s death and it remained in a garage until recently.

She said: “I decided it was time to take it out again.

“I wanted to use it with my partner David Cuthbert’s sons – Riley, 10, Lennon, eight, and Brodie, one.

“I got it out of the garage a few months ago and got it started.

“We thought it would be a great way to enjoy time together and make happy memories with the boys.

Nikki on the quad with her partner’s son Lennon Cuthbert. Image: Nikki Martin
The stolen quad bike. Image: Nikki Martin

“The boys were beginning to enjoy using it and I loved letting them play on it.”

Nikki discovered the bike had been stolen early on Monday from her house on Burt Street in Wellwood, to the north of Dunfermline.

She said: “We have CCTV cameras at our house and have been able to watch the person taking it away.

“We have gone to the police and I am really hoping they manage to find who did this but I’m not overly optimistic.

‘The quad bike is so special to me’

“I am desperate to get it back.

“If this person who took this could just get it back to me I wouldn’t ask any further questions.

“The first picture I have of Rhian and I together is on this quad and it is so, so special to me.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10am on Monday, police received a report a quad bike had been stolen from Burt Street in Dunfermline.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

