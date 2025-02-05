Former Kirkcaldy DWP offices put on market for £500k

The former DWP offices in Kirkcaldy have been put up for sale for half-a-million pounds.

The UK Government announced in 2022 it was closing the site along with 40 others across the country.

It came during a drive to move workers into “better, greener” offices.

Now, the vacant three-storey building – which spans a two-acre site – has gone on the market.

Selling agent Graham and Sibbald says it offers a “substantial office/redevelopment opportunity”.

Former DWP offices in Kirkcaldy ‘could be suitable for housing’

The building consists of a main core with two annexed wings and is predominantly open-plan.

There are more than 100 parking spaces to the side and rear of the building.

The selling brochure says: “The site is of fairly regular shape and is thought suitable for

redevelopment to some form of alternative use, such as residential housing, subject to necessary planning consents being obtained.

“It is well located in respect of local amenity with (the) town centre lying only a short distance away to the south.

“Interested parties should discuss their redevelopment plans directly with Fife Council’s

planning department.”

It comes after two eyesore car parks in Kirkcaldy were put up for sale in December.