Man, 61, who died in Burntisland crash named as family pay tribute

A man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Burntisland has been named.

David Whitehurst, 61, from Edinburgh, died in the crash on Forth Place on Monday January 27.

Emergency services were called to Burntisland Industrial Units, close to the town’s docks, shortly after 9pm.

Mr Whitehurst was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, Mr Whitehurst’s family said he was “very much loved by family and everyone that knew him”.