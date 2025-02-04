Fans stunned as Fife Flyers owners put club up for sale after 30 years at helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fans stunned as Fife Flyers owners put club up for sale after 30 years at helm

Tom Muir and Jack Wishart took over the ice hockey side in 1996.

By Ben MacDonald
Fife Ice Arena
Fife Ice Arena, home of the Flyers. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Fife Flyers fans have expressed their shock after the team’s owners revealed they are stepping down after nearly three decades.

Tom Muir and Jack Wishart want to sell the Kirkcaldy-based ice hockey side, leaving supporters stunned.

A statement from the local businessmen, who took control in 1996, was released on the Flyers website on Tuesday.

It reads: “After almost 30 years of involvement with Fife Flyers we have taken the difficult decision to step down from the operation of this wonderful club.

“Fife Flyers have a long and colourful history and we now look for those who wish to write the next chapter.

“We look forward to welcoming those out there who have the passion, drive and determination to help keep this historic club going for another 87 years.

“While there have been many highs and lows over the years, this club and its community and fans has been an important part of our lives for the last three decades and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

“To the volunteers, fans, players, staff and teams, past and present, thank you, forever Blue, White and Gold.”

The publicity-shy duo also used their statement to ask fans of the Elite League outfit to keep donating to charity partners CHAS, with a £100,000 target close to being met.

Fife Flyers fans shocked as owners step down

One Flyers diehard told The Courier the news was a devastating blow.

They said: “This season has been a hugely challenging one for the Flyers, on and off the ice.

“I think many fans were already looking ahead to starting afresh next season.

“This news has come as a shock and a surprise. There’s now a lot of uncertainty around the club’s future.

“On the one hand it’s great to hear that the Elite League is doing all that it can to ensure that the Flyers can continue to compete in the top tier by keeping our place in the league open for the next two years.

Flyers fans have reacted to the news. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“But fans will naturally worry that it might take a while to find new owners to take the club on.

“I hope that’s not the case and we can ice a team for next season.

“We’re the oldest ice hockey team in the UK, a hugely loyal fanbase with a committed group of volunteers.

“Hopefully there’s a buyer out there that can see the potential for us to have a great future competing in the top league.”

‘End of an era’ for Fife Flyers

Responding to the statement on the club’s X account, Chris Smith said: “Both Tom and Jack have kept the club going and playing at the highest level.

“For that they should be applauded despite recent issues.”

Melisa Bishop added: “End of an era. Thanks for keeping hockey alive in Kirkcaldy.”

Bucks World wrote: “Let’s hope the big talkers have big ideas.

“Plenty in the support like to flex when it comes to all things money…now it’s time for them to put up or shut up.

“Let’s hope hope it’s put up.”

More from Fife

Pic Alan Richardson, Dundee www.pix-ar.co.uk CR0051909 Family and Supporters arrive to protest at Endeavour House Employment tribunal case regarding the dispute between gender critical nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton and NHS Fife held at Endeavour House Dundee
NHS Fife nurse quizzed on comparing trans doctor in female changing room to rapist…
Forth Place, Burntisland.
Man, 61, who died in Burntisland crash named as family pay tribute
Nikki and Rhian Martin on the quad as children. Image: Nikki Martin
Dunfermline woman 'devastated' as quad bike she played on with late brother stolen
Jon Walker
Fife predator jailed again for trying to arrange sexual abuse of child
Shona Robison NHS Fife
SNP finance chief promises Fife patients NHS waits will improve after cash injection
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Boy, 14, caught with firearm during Fife police stop-and-search
Pic Alan Richardson, Dundee www.pix-ar.co.uk CR0051909 Sandie Peggie arrives at Endeavour House Employment tribunal case regarding the dispute between gender critical nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton and NHS Fife held at Endeavour House Dundee
Fife nurse reveals shock at seeing transgender doctor in female changing room
To go with story by Bryan Copland. **FULLY BLURRED VERSION** BESTPIC - CR0051880, Neil Henderson, Dunfermline. Police Scotland Crowd Control Operation invite for Derby Day. Picture Shows:Young fans are escorted into East End Park for Derby Day in Dunfermline which see's Dunfermline Athletic play Raith Rovers. Saturday 1st February 2025 Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Picture shows; Fife derby. Dunfermline. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; 01/02/2025
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Fife derby police operation with kids as young as 13 arrested
Love @ Care in Fife.
Dunfermline care worker warned after accepting cash gift from 'vulnerable' man
Reece Laing. Image: DC Thomson
Fife man, 24, found guilty of multiple sex crimes involving four children

Conversation