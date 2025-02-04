Fans stunned as Fife Flyers owners put club up for sale after 30 years at helm

Fife Flyers fans have expressed their shock after the team’s owners revealed they are stepping down after nearly three decades.

Tom Muir and Jack Wishart want to sell the Kirkcaldy-based ice hockey side, leaving supporters stunned.

A statement from the local businessmen, who took control in 1996, was released on the Flyers website on Tuesday.

It reads: “After almost 30 years of involvement with Fife Flyers we have taken the difficult decision to step down from the operation of this wonderful club.

“Fife Flyers have a long and colourful history and we now look for those who wish to write the next chapter.

“We look forward to welcoming those out there who have the passion, drive and determination to help keep this historic club going for another 87 years.

“While there have been many highs and lows over the years, this club and its community and fans has been an important part of our lives for the last three decades and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

“To the volunteers, fans, players, staff and teams, past and present, thank you, forever Blue, White and Gold.”

The publicity-shy duo also used their statement to ask fans of the Elite League outfit to keep donating to charity partners CHAS, with a £100,000 target close to being met.

Fife Flyers fans shocked as owners step down

One Flyers diehard told The Courier the news was a devastating blow.

They said: “This season has been a hugely challenging one for the Flyers, on and off the ice.

“I think many fans were already looking ahead to starting afresh next season.

“This news has come as a shock and a surprise. There’s now a lot of uncertainty around the club’s future.

“On the one hand it’s great to hear that the Elite League is doing all that it can to ensure that the Flyers can continue to compete in the top tier by keeping our place in the league open for the next two years.

“But fans will naturally worry that it might take a while to find new owners to take the club on.

“I hope that’s not the case and we can ice a team for next season.

“We’re the oldest ice hockey team in the UK, a hugely loyal fanbase with a committed group of volunteers.

“Hopefully there’s a buyer out there that can see the potential for us to have a great future competing in the top league.”

‘End of an era’ for Fife Flyers

Responding to the statement on the club’s X account, Chris Smith said: “Both Tom and Jack have kept the club going and playing at the highest level.

“For that they should be applauded despite recent issues.”

Melisa Bishop added: “End of an era. Thanks for keeping hockey alive in Kirkcaldy.”

Bucks World wrote: “Let’s hope the big talkers have big ideas.

“Plenty in the support like to flex when it comes to all things money…now it’s time for them to put up or shut up.

“Let’s hope hope it’s put up.”