Tayside and Fife residents warned of helicopter activity as Chinooks and Pumas fly out of Leuchars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Tayside and Fife residents warned of helicopter activity as Chinooks and Pumas fly out of Leuchars

There could be night-time flying.

By Andrew Robson
A chinook helicopter at Leuchars in 2018.
A Chinook helicopter at Leuchars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Residents across Tayside and Fife have been warned of helicopter flight activity over the next two weeks.

Chinook and Puma helicopters are set to fly out of Leuchars Aerodrome for training missions this month.

Residents across the region are being warned of the possibility of the aircraft operating at low altitudes during irregular hours.

This includes potential night-flying during the training exercise, which is scheduled to last from Thursday (February 6) until February 21.

Possibility of low-flying helicopters over Tayside and Fife

An announcement said: “Please note that from February 6-21, RAF Leuchars will have Chinooks and Puma helicopters operating out of its aerodrome.

“This will lead to an increased helicopter presence throughout areas of the central belt, Tayside, and the Highlands.

“Depending on operational requirements there may be the possibility of low and/or night-flying during this period, however, this is not for definite.

An RAF Puma helicopter.
An RAF Puma helicopter. Image: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

“We encourage locals not to be concerned at the increased aircraft presence as this is a training exercise, allowing the pilots to navigate different flying environments.”

Residents across Tayside were previously woken up by chinook helicopters undertaking training exercises last June.

According to the RAF, the Chinook – known for its iconic tandem rotors – is a “highly versatile support helicopter”.

It is primarily used for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the Puma is a smaller support helicopter capable of carrying 16 passengers.

More from Fife

Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
JK Rowling slams treatment of NHS Fife nurse at trans row employment tribunal
Police outside the house on East March Street, Kirkcaldy, after the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Three men taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy house fire
L-R Grant Sword, Ian Lindsay, Keir Sword.
Dunfermline teacher reunited with man he rescued from Dundee boat crash 60 years on
Keepsafe, Pitreavie, Dunfermline
Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park
The Kirkcaldy DWP office faces closure
Former Kirkcaldy DWP offices put on market for £500k
Fife ambulance crews
Paramedic reveals reality of Fife A&E ambulance queues leaving patients suffering
Pic Alan Richardson, Dundee www.pix-ar.co.uk CR0051909 Family and Supporters arrive to protest at Endeavour House Employment tribunal case regarding the dispute between gender critical nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton and NHS Fife held at Endeavour House Dundee
NHS Fife nurse accused of comparing trans doctor to rapist – and being a…
Fife Ice Arena
Fans stunned as Fife Flyers owners put club up for sale after three decades…
Forth Place, Burntisland.
Man, 61, who died in Burntisland crash named as family pay tribute
Nikki and Rhian Martin on the quad as children. Image: Nikki Martin
Dunfermline woman 'devastated' as quad bike she played on with late brother stolen

Conversation