Tayside and Fife residents warned of helicopter activity as Chinooks and Pumas fly out of Leuchars

Residents across Tayside and Fife have been warned of helicopter flight activity over the next two weeks.

Chinook and Puma helicopters are set to fly out of Leuchars Aerodrome for training missions this month.

Residents across the region are being warned of the possibility of the aircraft operating at low altitudes during irregular hours.

This includes potential night-flying during the training exercise, which is scheduled to last from Thursday (February 6) until February 21.

An announcement said: “Please note that from February 6-21, RAF Leuchars will have Chinooks and Puma helicopters operating out of its aerodrome.

“This will lead to an increased helicopter presence throughout areas of the central belt, Tayside, and the Highlands.

“Depending on operational requirements there may be the possibility of low and/or night-flying during this period, however, this is not for definite.

“We encourage locals not to be concerned at the increased aircraft presence as this is a training exercise, allowing the pilots to navigate different flying environments.”

Residents across Tayside were previously woken up by chinook helicopters undertaking training exercises last June.

According to the RAF, the Chinook – known for its iconic tandem rotors – is a “highly versatile support helicopter”.

It is primarily used for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the Puma is a smaller support helicopter capable of carrying 16 passengers.