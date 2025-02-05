Three men taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy house fire

Three men have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to East March Street shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 1.05am on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a fire at a property on East March Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended, and three men, aged 59, 55 and 32, were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment for smoke inhalation.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a separate fire at a property on Katherine Crescent on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said:“Around 3.30pm on Tuesday, officers received a report of a fire at a property on Katrine Crescent, Kirkcaldy.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”