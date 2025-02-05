JK Rowling slams treatment of NHS Fife nurse at trans row employment tribunal

JK Rowling has criticised the treatment of the Kirkcaldy nurse at the centre of the NHS Fife trans row tribunal.

Sandie Peggie is suing the health board after she was suspended following a row with trans doctor Beth Upton in a women’s changing room.

The A&E nurse told Dr Upton – who identifies as a woman – that she felt uncomfortable and embarrassed on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie was questioned by NHS Fife lawyer Jane Russell for two days over the showdown which sparked the controversy.

The nurse denied she had bullied or harassed Dr Upton during the changing room row.

JK Rowling defends Fife nurse

Harry Potter author Ms Rowling – a critic of the SNP’s ill-fated gender recognition reform bill – has taken aim at the cross-examination of Ms Peggie.

Alongside an image claimed to be of Dr Upton, she wrote on X: “Scotland: the country where a female nurse is currently defending herself in court against accusations of ‘harassment’ and ‘bullying’ because she objected to getting changed in front of the doctor pictured below.”

The writer has been outspoken about transgender rights in recent years.

She once called former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

And Ms Rowling is not the only public figure who has had their say on the NHS Fife tribunal.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, writing on social media, claimed Dr Upton being allowed in the women’s changing room at all was “harassment”.

Trump support

On Monday, Ms Peggie recalled their changing room confrontation as the hearing began.

The following day, the tribunal heard the nurse compared Dr Upton using the female changing area to trans rapist Isla Bryson being put in a women’s jail.

Ms Peggie was also questioned about being a supporter of US President Donald Trump and denied allegations of racism.

The A&E nurse claims NHS Fife has breached the equality act.

The tribunal continues.