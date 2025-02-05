JK Rowling slams treatment of NHS Fife nurse at trans row employment tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JK Rowling slams treatment of NHS Fife nurse at trans row employment tribunal

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie was this week questioned about her exchange with trans doctor Beth Upton in the female changing room.

By Justin Bowie
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
JK Rowling has criticised the treatment of the Kirkcaldy nurse at the centre of the NHS Fife trans row tribunal.

Sandie Peggie is suing the health board after she was suspended following a row with trans doctor Beth Upton in a women’s changing room.

The A&E nurse told Dr Upton – who identifies as a woman – that she felt uncomfortable and embarrassed on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie was questioned by NHS Fife lawyer Jane Russell for two days over the showdown which sparked the controversy.

The nurse denied she had bullied or harassed Dr Upton during the changing room row.

JK Rowling defends Fife nurse

Harry Potter author Ms Rowling – a critic of the SNP’s ill-fated gender recognition reform bill – has taken aim at the cross-examination of Ms Peggie.

Alongside an image claimed to be of Dr Upton, she wrote on X: “Scotland: the country where a female nurse is currently defending herself in court against accusations of ‘harassment’ and ‘bullying’ because she objected to getting changed in front of the doctor pictured below.”

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson

The writer has been outspoken about transgender rights in recent years.

She once called former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

And Ms Rowling is not the only public figure who has had their say on the NHS Fife tribunal.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, writing on social media, claimed Dr Upton being allowed in the women’s changing room at all was “harassment”.

Trump support

On Monday, Ms Peggie recalled their changing room confrontation as the hearing began.

The following day, the tribunal heard the nurse compared Dr Upton using the female changing area to trans rapist Isla Bryson being put in a women’s jail.

Ms Peggie was also questioned about being a supporter of US President Donald Trump and denied allegations of racism.

The A&E nurse claims NHS Fife has breached the equality act.

The tribunal continues.

