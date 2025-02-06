Fife community group urges Church of Scotland to delay historic Kirk sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife community group urges Church of Scotland to delay historic Kirk sale

Friends of Monimail Kirk fear the rapid sale process could see the historic church go to the highest bidder, denying their ambition for community use.

By Michael Alexander
Monimail Kirk. Image: Friends of Monimail Kirk.
A community group aiming to take ownership of a historic church in Fife has expressed concern over the Church of Scotland’s timetable for its sale, warning that private ownership would be a “great blow” to community life.

The newly formed Friends of Monimail Kirk hopes to transform the former Monimail Church, near Letham, into a community hub.

However, the group was dismayed to learn that the Church of Scotland, having only actively marketed the church since January 10, has set a closing date of this Friday February 7.

They fear this rapid timeline will lead to the building simply going to the highest bidder. It will not give them enough time to raise funds themselves.

Young people inside Monimail Kirk at Christmas. Image: Friends of Monimail Kirk.

A spokesperson for the Church of Scotland told The Courier there has been significant interest in the property and that the February 7 deadline must be upheld.

What would Friends of Monimail Kirk like to do with the church building?

Monimail Kirk, a B-listed building located in the hamlet of Monimail near Cupar, is one of many churches in Scotland being sold or repurposed, as recently reported by The Courier.

The Fife Presbytery Mission Plan initially set a disposal deadline for the building by December 2027.

Friends of Monimail Kirk, which has launched a £200,000 fundraising campaign, envisions repurposing the church into a vibrant community space for arts and creativity.

Views inside Monimail Kirk from the sales brochure. Image: Friends of Monimail Kirk.

Their plans align with recent funding increases for community arts initiatives by Creative Scotland.

A key aspect of the group’s business plan includes continued use of the building by the church and Letham Primary School.

How well supported is the Friends of Monimail Kirk plan in the community?

The group says the proposal has garnered strong support from the local community council, Cupar Development Trust, and local Fife councillor Donald Lothian.

The group’s vision was also incorporated into the Local Place Plan.

Members of Friends of Monimail Kirk include individuals with experience in community organisations such as Letham Village Hall, Letham Community Council and Letham Nights.

There are also members from the Secret Garden Outdoor Nursery, Off The Rails Arthouse in Ladybank, and the Monimail Tower Project.

The group has drawn inspiration from similar successful church-to-community transformations, including Kirkcaldy Old Kirk and Kilmarnock Old Kirk.

Friends of Monimail Kirk’s ‘Save the Kirk’ logo.

Sales particulars for Monimail Kirk – on the market for offers over £195,000 – indicate its potential for various uses.

These include use as a crèche, nursery, educational facility, museum, gallery, library, theatre, or retail space, subject to obtaining appropriate consents.

However, the group is calling on the Church of Scotland to pause the sale process for six months to allow time for their own fundraising and business plan development.

‘Great blow’ to community if church falls into private ownership, claim group

Henry Broadhurst, a member of Friends of Monimail Kirk and active figure in local community initiatives, emphasised the importance of securing the building for public use.

He said: “It would be a great blow to community life if the church were to fall into private ownership.

Henry Broadhurst. is a director of Friends of Monimail Kirk. Image: Friends of Monimail Kirk.

“We have no control over what a private owner might do with the building.

“We are asking the Church of Scotland to pause the sale for six months to give us a chance to raise funds and develop a sustainable plan.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to preserve Monimail Kirk as a community asset.”

The full Church of Scotland statement

A Church of Scotland spokesperson defended the decision to proceed with the sale as scheduled.

“There has been a good level of interest in Monimail Kirk since it was put on the open market,”the spokesperson said.

“The closing date of February 7 must be honoured.

“That said, the general trustees, the property-holding arm of the Church of Scotland, would welcome an offer from any local group interested in buying the property.

The Church of Scotland logo. Image: Church of Scotland

“The church owns thousands of properties.

“(These are) far more than needed to fulfill our primary mission of sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ and serving our communities.

“Having fewer congregational buildings reduces pressure on congregational finances, freeing up funds and general income for other church missional activities and a more sustainable situation.”

The Church of Scotland acknowledged the emotional attachment many communities have to church buildings.

However, it reiterated that “radical reform” is necessary to address the challenges of falling minister numbers, a decline in membership and a reduction in income.

The fate of Monimail Kirk will be therefore determined when the bidding process concludes on February 7.

