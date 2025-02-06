Fife community group urges Church of Scotland to delay historic Kirk sale

A community group aiming to take ownership of a historic church in Fife has expressed concern over the Church of Scotland’s timetable for its sale, warning that private ownership would be a “great blow” to community life.

The newly formed Friends of Monimail Kirk hopes to transform the former Monimail Church, near Letham, into a community hub.

However, the group was dismayed to learn that the Church of Scotland, having only actively marketed the church since January 10, has set a closing date of this Friday February 7.

They fear this rapid timeline will lead to the building simply going to the highest bidder. It will not give them enough time to raise funds themselves.

A spokesperson for the Church of Scotland told The Courier there has been significant interest in the property and that the February 7 deadline must be upheld.

What would Friends of Monimail Kirk like to do with the church building?

Monimail Kirk, a B-listed building located in the hamlet of Monimail near Cupar, is one of many churches in Scotland being sold or repurposed, as recently reported by The Courier.

The Fife Presbytery Mission Plan initially set a disposal deadline for the building by December 2027.

Friends of Monimail Kirk, which has launched a £200,000 fundraising campaign, envisions repurposing the church into a vibrant community space for arts and creativity.

Their plans align with recent funding increases for community arts initiatives by Creative Scotland.

A key aspect of the group’s business plan includes continued use of the building by the church and Letham Primary School.

How well supported is the Friends of Monimail Kirk plan in the community?

The group says the proposal has garnered strong support from the local community council, Cupar Development Trust, and local Fife councillor Donald Lothian.

The group’s vision was also incorporated into the Local Place Plan.

Members of Friends of Monimail Kirk include individuals with experience in community organisations such as Letham Village Hall, Letham Community Council and Letham Nights.

There are also members from the Secret Garden Outdoor Nursery, Off The Rails Arthouse in Ladybank, and the Monimail Tower Project.

The group has drawn inspiration from similar successful church-to-community transformations, including Kirkcaldy Old Kirk and Kilmarnock Old Kirk.

Sales particulars for Monimail Kirk – on the market for offers over £195,000 – indicate its potential for various uses.

These include use as a crèche, nursery, educational facility, museum, gallery, library, theatre, or retail space, subject to obtaining appropriate consents.

However, the group is calling on the Church of Scotland to pause the sale process for six months to allow time for their own fundraising and business plan development.

‘Great blow’ to community if church falls into private ownership, claim group

Henry Broadhurst, a member of Friends of Monimail Kirk and active figure in local community initiatives, emphasised the importance of securing the building for public use.

He said: “It would be a great blow to community life if the church were to fall into private ownership.

“We have no control over what a private owner might do with the building.

“We are asking the Church of Scotland to pause the sale for six months to give us a chance to raise funds and develop a sustainable plan.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to preserve Monimail Kirk as a community asset.”

The full Church of Scotland statement

A Church of Scotland spokesperson defended the decision to proceed with the sale as scheduled.

“There has been a good level of interest in Monimail Kirk since it was put on the open market,”the spokesperson said.

“The closing date of February 7 must be honoured.

“That said, the general trustees, the property-holding arm of the Church of Scotland, would welcome an offer from any local group interested in buying the property.

“The church owns thousands of properties.

“(These are) far more than needed to fulfill our primary mission of sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ and serving our communities.

“Having fewer congregational buildings reduces pressure on congregational finances, freeing up funds and general income for other church missional activities and a more sustainable situation.”

The Church of Scotland acknowledged the emotional attachment many communities have to church buildings.

However, it reiterated that “radical reform” is necessary to address the challenges of falling minister numbers, a decline in membership and a reduction in income.

The fate of Monimail Kirk will be therefore determined when the bidding process concludes on February 7.