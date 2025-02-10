EXCLUSIVE: ‘Carloads’ flock to Fife warehouse where murdered man’s body was dumped after BBC documentary

The owner of a Fife warehouse where a murdered man’s body was dumped has vowed to take action after reports “carloads” of people have been visiting the site in the wake of a new documentary.

Ean Coutts was killed in Kinglassie and left undiscovered for more than a year in the cupboard of a disused unit at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

His remains were eventually found by an urban explorer before David Barnes was convicted of his murder.

The case was the focus of a recent BBC documentary, Murder Trial: Body in the Warehouse.

Warehouse where Fife man’s body dumped becomes attraction for visitors

However, since the show aired, there have been reports that the site has become a ghoulish tourist attraction.

The derelict units have been easily accessible from the street, meaning the site where Mr Coutts was dumped has been visited by curious sightseers.

The Courier was given permission by the landowner to take its own photos of the abandoned site – but there are concerns about people being able to access it so easily.

The area has also become a magnet for fly-tippers and vandals with old fridges, furniture and even smashed-up vehicles being dumped.

One worker nearby told The Courier that since the airing of the documentary, which identified the exact unit where Mr Coutts was dumped, he had witnessed carloads of people turning up to visit the site.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “I’ve seen cars driving up and down the road then stopping close to the units where the man’s body was discovered.

“There have also been people accessing the site either through the trees or from the road and looking inside the units.

Glenrothes warehouse ‘suddenly popular after documentary’

“It’s suddenly become popular since the programme about the murder was shown on television.

“The units are falling apart and unsafe and should closed off so people can’t get inside.

“I think it’s disgusting that people want to come and have a look where the poor man’s body was found.

“The whole site needs to be demolished once and for all.”

Altrincham-based developer Mansion House Group, which owns the estate, has already received planning permission in principle for about 200 new homes on the site.

The land is now for sale as a housing development opportunity.

Richard Peel, managing director, told The Courier: “We are aware of the connection the site has to the murder, which occurred before Mansion House Group purchased the site.

Glenrothes warehouse units ‘to be demolished without delay’ if housing plans approved

“The firm was approached about filming, which Mansion House Group discouraged for the very reasons that it would attract unwanted visitors.

“Now that we are aware that people coming onto the site we will act immediately to restrict access.

“Special attention will be given to the units identified in the programme.”

On the future of the site, Mr Peel added: “A detailed planning application is due to be submitted in the next few weeks which we hope will be approved.

“Once approval is given, we plan to demolish all of the units on that site without delay.”

Glasgow-based Firecrest Films, which produces the Murder Trial series for the BBC, did not respond to a request for comment on claims it was urged not to film on the Glenrothes site.

Meanwhile, Fife Council plans on inspecting the area due to safety concerns.

Garry Nicoll, service manager, said: “Our public safety team will assess the properties and take appropriate action if any are found to be a potentially dangerous building.”

The Courier previously told how neighbours’ suspicions helped snare killer Barnes.