Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court set on fire as main building forced to shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court set on fire as main building forced to shut

Crews spent more than two hours at the scene of the blaze.

By James Simpson
Breaking news

The main Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court building has been forced to shut after a door was set on fire.

Crews spent more than two hours tackling the blaze at the court on Whytecauseway after being called just before 5am on Thursday.

Police say the fire was started deliberately.

The level of damage has not been confirmed.

A post on X from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said: “The main building in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court is closed today.

“All criminal business will call at Kirkcaldy Annex, those coming to court should attend there.

“Civil business will be dealt with remotely and, if not possible, the hearings will be allocated a new hearing date.”

Police probe door fire at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50am on Thursday, police were made aware of a door on fire at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called to Whytecauseway in Kirkcaldy to reports of a fire.

“Crews from Kirkcaldy and a height appliance Dunfermline were mobilised to the scene.

“We received the stop message at 7.17am.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline brute used partner's head 'like a football' in Hogmanay horror
Glenrothes police station.
Disgraced Fife police officer sexually assaulted colleague in Glenrothes station
Thomas Wallace bought Pettycur Holiday Park in 1984
Thomas Wallace: Visionary founder of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn dies aged 84
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson.
NHS Fife nurse's husband grilled at trans row employment tribunal over sharing 'racist' posts
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
JK Rowling slams treatment of NHS Fife nurse at trans row employment tribunal
Police outside the house on East March Street, Kirkcaldy, after the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Three men taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy house fire
A chinook helicopter at Leuchars in 2018.
Tayside and Fife residents warned of helicopter activity as Chinooks and Pumas fly out…
L-R Grant Sword, Ian Lindsay, Keir Sword.
Dunfermline teacher reunited with man he rescued from Dundee boat crash 60 years on
Keepsafe, Pitreavie, Dunfermline
Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park
The Kirkcaldy DWP office faces closure
Former Kirkcaldy DWP offices put on market for £500k

Conversation