Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court set on fire as main building forced to shut

The main Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court building has been forced to shut after a door was set on fire.

Crews spent more than two hours tackling the blaze at the court on Whytecauseway after being called just before 5am on Thursday.

Police say the fire was started deliberately.

The level of damage has not been confirmed.

A post on X from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said: “The main building in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court is closed today.

“All criminal business will call at Kirkcaldy Annex, those coming to court should attend there.

“Civil business will be dealt with remotely and, if not possible, the hearings will be allocated a new hearing date.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50am on Thursday, police were made aware of a door on fire at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called to Whytecauseway in Kirkcaldy to reports of a fire.

“Crews from Kirkcaldy and a height appliance Dunfermline were mobilised to the scene.

“We received the stop message at 7.17am.”

