Fife rape survivor meets John Swinney in bid to shape new victims law

A Fife survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig has met with the First Minister to discuss her concerns about the current state of the parole system in Scotland.

Hannah McLaughlan, from Fife, alongside fellow survivor and campaigner Ellie Wilson, discussed their fears with John Swinney and the Justice Committee on Wednesday.

It is hoped changes can be made to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill currently going through parliament.

Currently the bill centred around making our justice system more trauma-informed does not include the parole system.

With amendments needing to be made by March, there is a finite time to get the parole process included in the victims bill.

Changes to bill could be way forward

After the meeting, Hannah told The Courier the First Minister didn’t commit to any reforms but positive discussions were held.

She said: “The First Minister was hesitant to commit to anything but did give us reassurance that he is open to meeting with us again to discuss parole further.

“We discussed whether or not it will be possible for amendments to be made to the Justice Bill but this needs to be done by a date in March, so we will see.”

Hannah believes the First Minister was empathetic to their concerns.

She said: “The main thing I took away from the meeting was how much he values and appreciates the impact of hearing lived experience from survivors.

“I felt he was genuine when he expressed the impact that has had on him and he wants to see more of that in the Scottish Government.”

‘Rapists have more rights that victims’

The meeting with the First Minister and Justice Secretary Angela Constance comes as Ellie awaits the parole hearing of her rapist Daniel McFarlane on February 14

McFarlane is seeking release just halfway through his sentence but his case was deferred in December.

Last month, Ellie was informed that her request to attend McFarlane’s parole hearing was denied at the request of the rapist’s solicitor.

She said: “Why do rapists have more rights than their victims?”

The Scottish Government says decisions about attendance at individual hearings are for the chair of that parole panel.

Justice secretary Angela Constance said: “We know that going through the parole system can be a daunting process, so we appreciate Ellie and Hannah’s openness and determination to help others.”

“It is important victims are given the best possible support at every stage of the process.

“We will continue to listen to victims and their families when they share their ideas, and consider ways to further improve the parole system and victim contact and notification arrangements can provide better support.”