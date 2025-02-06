Fife rape survivor meets John Swinney in bid to shape new victims law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife rape survivor meets John Swinney in bid to shape new victims law

Hannah McLaughlan and fellow activist Ellie Wilson met with First Minister and the Justice committee to discuss their concerns.

By Sean O'Neil
Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson give evidence to the Justice Committee.
A Fife survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig has met with the First Minister to discuss her concerns about the current state of the parole system in Scotland.

Hannah McLaughlan, from Fife, alongside fellow survivor and campaigner Ellie Wilson, discussed their fears with John Swinney and the Justice Committee on Wednesday.

It is hoped changes can be made to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill currently going through parliament.

Logan Doig. Image: Police Scotland

Currently the bill centred around making our justice system more trauma-informed does not include the parole system.

With amendments needing to be made by March, there is a finite time to get the parole process included in the victims bill.

Changes to bill could be way forward

After the meeting, Hannah told The Courier the First Minister didn’t commit to any reforms but positive discussions were held.

She said: “The First Minister was hesitant to commit to anything but did give us reassurance that he is open to meeting with us again to discuss parole further.

“We discussed whether or not it will be possible for amendments to be made to the Justice Bill but this needs to be done by a date in March, so we will see.”

Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan. Image: Hannah McLaughlan

Hannah believes the First Minister was empathetic to their concerns.

She said: “The main thing I took away from the meeting was how much he values and appreciates the impact of hearing lived experience from survivors.

“I felt he was genuine when he expressed the impact that has had on him and he wants to see more of that in the Scottish Government.”

‘Rapists have more rights that victims’

The meeting with the First Minister and Justice Secretary Angela Constance comes as Ellie awaits the parole hearing of her rapist Daniel McFarlane on February 14

McFarlane is seeking release just halfway through his sentence but his case was deferred in December.

Last month, Ellie was informed that her request to attend McFarlane’s parole hearing was denied at the request of the rapist’s solicitor.

She said: “Why do rapists have more rights than their victims?”

SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government says decisions about attendance at individual hearings are for the chair of that parole panel.

Justice secretary Angela Constance said: “We know that going through the parole system can be a daunting process, so we appreciate Ellie and Hannah’s openness and determination to help others.”

“It is important victims are given the best possible support at every stage of the process.

“We will continue to listen to victims and their families when they share their ideas, and consider ways to further improve the parole system and victim contact and notification arrangements can provide better support.”

