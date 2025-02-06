Newburgh dental practice to close – with patients forced to travel miles for treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newburgh dental practice to close – with patients forced to travel miles for treatment

The practice will shut at the start of April.

By Andrew Robson
Newburgh Dental practice will close
The dental practice on Newburgh High Street. Image: Google Street View

Newburgh Dental Practice is set to close – forcing patients to travel miles for treatment.

The practice, operated by First Alba Healthcare, will close at the start of April.

Letters sent to patients said there would be a three-month notice period for emergency dental care only.

It means patients will be forced to travel to Cupar, Perth, Kinross or Dundee for an alternative NHS practice.

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, says the closure shows the “serious strain” Scottish dentistry is under.

He said: “The closure of Newburgh’s dental practice will be very concerning for people in the local community.

MSP for North East Fife Willie Rennie.
Willie Rennie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“They now face the inconvenience of travelling further for check-ups and treatment which should be local and accessible.

“This closure, and the limited options to register as an NHS patient, show that Scottish dentistry is under serious strain.

“Without action, we will see the continued erosion of services.”

Advice for Newburgh dental patients

A spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Fife were recently notified by Newburgh Dental Practice of their intention to close.

“Dental practices are obliged to give patients three months’ notice of any permanent closure and patients should continue to contact the practice for their dental care while the practice remains in operation.

“For patients unable to register at another local practice, emergency dental care remains available through our public dental service.

“This can be arranged through Fife’s dental advice line on 01592 226555, which is open on weekdays from 8.30am to 5pm, or via NHS 24 on 111 during evenings and weekends.

“For more information on what to do if you need emergency dental treatment, patients should visit the NHS Fife website.”

The operator of a Leven practice that closed previously said Fife was “one of the most challenging areas for recruitment”.

First Alba Healthcare has been approached for comment.

Conversation