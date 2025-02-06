Newburgh dental practice to close – with patients forced to travel miles for treatment

Newburgh Dental Practice is set to close – forcing patients to travel miles for treatment.

The practice, operated by First Alba Healthcare, will close at the start of April.

Letters sent to patients said there would be a three-month notice period for emergency dental care only.

It means patients will be forced to travel to Cupar, Perth, Kinross or Dundee for an alternative NHS practice.

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, says the closure shows the “serious strain” Scottish dentistry is under.

He said: “The closure of Newburgh’s dental practice will be very concerning for people in the local community.

“They now face the inconvenience of travelling further for check-ups and treatment which should be local and accessible.

“This closure, and the limited options to register as an NHS patient, show that Scottish dentistry is under serious strain.

“Without action, we will see the continued erosion of services.”

Advice for Newburgh dental patients

A spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Fife were recently notified by Newburgh Dental Practice of their intention to close.

“Dental practices are obliged to give patients three months’ notice of any permanent closure and patients should continue to contact the practice for their dental care while the practice remains in operation.

“For patients unable to register at another local practice, emergency dental care remains available through our public dental service.

“This can be arranged through Fife’s dental advice line on 01592 226555, which is open on weekdays from 8.30am to 5pm, or via NHS 24 on 111 during evenings and weekends.

“For more information on what to do if you need emergency dental treatment, patients should visit the NHS Fife website.”

The operator of a Leven practice that closed previously said Fife was “one of the most challenging areas for recruitment”.

First Alba Healthcare has been approached for comment.