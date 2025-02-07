Shock at racist posters targeting Fife shopkeepers and religious centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock at racist posters targeting Fife shopkeepers and religious centres

One shopkeeper said: "Unfortunately this is the reality of living in Scotland."

By Andrew Robson
One poster was found at the junction of Scoonie Road and Haughgate Street in Leven.
A series of “shocking” racist posters have been put up targeting shopkeepers and religious centres in Fife.

Several of the posters have been found in locations including Kirkcaldy and Leven in recent weeks.

One poster seen by The Courier included repeated use of the P-word and other slurs, and listed shops and places of worship used or run by south Asian people in Fife.

Police are hunting those responsible for putting up the posters, described by officers as “racially offensive”.

Shopkeeper says racist Fife posters ‘a reality of living in Scotland’

One shopkeeper from the area, who did not want to be identified, told The Courier: “I try not to give these sorts of things much thought so it doesn’t have an impact on my life.

“People in our community have to put up with undertones all the time.

“Unfortunately this is the reality of living in Scotland, you’ve got to have a thick skin.”

Another shopkeeper from Leven described the language used in the posters as “shocking” but did not want to comment further.

Councillor David Alexander, who represents Leven, says there is “no place” for the posters.

Fife Council SNP leader David Alexander.
He said: “I’m well aware of the offensive posters reported to police in the Levenmouth and Kirkcaldy areas.

“This is no place for hate crimes in the community and those caught will be dealt with by police accordingly.”

At least three posters have been found and removed by police at the following locations:

  • Overton Road, Kirkcaldy, around 10am on January 30
  • Groban, Leven, around 10.40am on February 4
  • The junction of Scoonie Road and Haughgate Street, Leven, later on February 4

‘The content is very concerning’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The content of these posters is very concerning and we recognise the impact this may have on our communities.

“The posters that have been discovered have since been removed, however, we would urge the public to report instances of this nature to police immediately if they come across it.

“We have dedicated officers carrying out a number of inquiries to establish where this material came from, and I would appeal to the public to contact police if you have any information which may assist.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident 1085 of February 4.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

