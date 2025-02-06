Police make arrest after Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court fire

Police have made an arrest after a fire was started at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling the blaze, which was started at a door to the main building on Whytecauseway just before 5am on Thursday.

Police cordoned off the scene for several hours as an investigation took place.

The building will remain shut on Friday with cases being heard in the annex building, before reopening on Monday.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident of wilful fireraising at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, which happened at around 4.50am.

“They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.”