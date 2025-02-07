Fife Lidl submits plans for first Dunfermline store on site of eyesore hotel The budget retailer hopes to build a supermarket at the former King Malcolm Hotel. By Andrew Robson February 7 2025, 8:40am February 7 2025, 8:40am Share Lidl submits plans for first Dunfermline store on site of eyesore hotel Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5178411/lidl-submits-plans-dunfermline-store-hotel/ Copy Link 0 comment Lild says the plans were submitted in December. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Budget retailer Lidl has submitted plans for a new supermarket in Dunfermline. The supermarket chain has confirmed to The Courier it has lodged a planning application for the site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in December. The application is now awaiting validation from Fife Council before it is advertised publicly. The King Malcolm Hotel had been struggling financially for several years before its closure in 2020. The site of the former King Malcolm Hotel. Image: Scottish Greens The hotel on Laburnum Road has sat empty since, with construction fencing surrounding the site. Lidl announced its hopes of building a new store at the former hotel last year. However, concerns were raised about the prospect of 20 “long-standing trees” being lost from the site. More details about Lidl’s plans for the store – which would be its first in Dunfermline – are expected to be revealed once the planning application is validated. The closest Lidl is currently located in Cowdenbeath. Meanwhile, The Courier has revealed why a controversial Home Bargains store in Dunfermline will not go ahead until at least 2026.
