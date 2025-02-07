Lidl submits plans for first Dunfermline store on site of eyesore hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lidl submits plans for first Dunfermline store on site of eyesore hotel

The budget retailer hopes to build a supermarket at the former King Malcolm Hotel.

By Andrew Robson
Lild says the plans were submitted in December.
Lild says the plans were submitted in December. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Budget retailer Lidl has submitted plans for a new supermarket in Dunfermline.

The supermarket chain has confirmed to The Courier it has lodged a planning application for the site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in December.

The application is now awaiting validation from Fife Council before it is advertised publicly.

The King Malcolm Hotel had been struggling financially for several years before its closure in 2020.

The site of the former King Malcolm Hotel.
The site of the former King Malcolm Hotel. Image: Scottish Greens

The hotel on Laburnum Road has sat empty since, with construction fencing surrounding the site.

Lidl announced its hopes of building a new store at the former hotel last year.

However, concerns were raised about the prospect of 20 “long-standing trees” being lost from the site.

More details about Lidl’s plans for the store – which would be its first in Dunfermline – are expected to be revealed once the planning application is validated.

The closest Lidl is currently located in Cowdenbeath.

Meanwhile, The Courier has revealed why a controversial Home Bargains store in Dunfermline will not go ahead until at least 2026.

Conversation