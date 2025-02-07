Meet the Dunfermline family who’ve raised £50k to help sick children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Dunfermline family who’ve raised £50k to help sick children

George McDonald of Fairley's Garden Centre in Cairneyhill has supported Chas since 2000.

By Finn Nixon
Chas community fundraiser Fiona Young accepts the latest cheque from George and Alexander McDonald. Image: Chas
A Dunfermline family have raised more than £50,000 for sick children through fundraising efforts lasting 25 years.

George McDonald, 80, who runs Fairley’s Garden Centre in Cairneyhill with brother Ian and nephew Alexander, has been supporting Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas) since 2000.

The charity offers palliative care and respite services to youngsters and their families, including at its hospice Rachel House in Kinross.

George – who has worked at the garden centre for 65 years – has raised £21,319 through various activities at the business since 2000.

Dunfermline family’s support for Chas over 25 years

The most recent donations were made through monetary gifts for George’s 80th birthday in December.

He said: “We are proud to have supported Chas for the last two decades.

“We think it is such an incredible charity and we look forward to continuing to support the amazing work it does for children and families.”

George has worked at Fairley’s Garden Centre in Cairneyhill for 65 years. Image: Chas

Meanwhile, George’s daughter, Laura Campbell has raised about £31,000 for Chas since 2012 through hosting fashion shows, a tartan ball and a tiara ball.

Laura runs the La Vida Boutique clothes shop, based at the garden centre.

Fiona Young, Chas community fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to George and Laura.

“All funds they have jointly raised throughout the years have gone towards helping Chas continue its dedicated work supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families in Fife.”

Conversation