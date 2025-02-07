Meet the Dunfermline family who’ve raised £50k to help sick children

A Dunfermline family have raised more than £50,000 for sick children through fundraising efforts lasting 25 years.

George McDonald, 80, who runs Fairley’s Garden Centre in Cairneyhill with brother Ian and nephew Alexander, has been supporting Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas) since 2000.

The charity offers palliative care and respite services to youngsters and their families, including at its hospice Rachel House in Kinross.

George – who has worked at the garden centre for 65 years – has raised £21,319 through various activities at the business since 2000.

Dunfermline family’s support for Chas over 25 years

The most recent donations were made through monetary gifts for George’s 80th birthday in December.

He said: “We are proud to have supported Chas for the last two decades.

“We think it is such an incredible charity and we look forward to continuing to support the amazing work it does for children and families.”

Meanwhile, George’s daughter, Laura Campbell has raised about £31,000 for Chas since 2012 through hosting fashion shows, a tartan ball and a tiara ball.

Laura runs the La Vida Boutique clothes shop, based at the garden centre.

Fiona Young, Chas community fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to George and Laura.

“All funds they have jointly raised throughout the years have gone towards helping Chas continue its dedicated work supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families in Fife.”