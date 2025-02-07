Dunfermline drivers face weeks of disruption during roadworks on Halbeath Road

Drivers are being warned about weeks of potential disruption during major roadworks on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.

Resurfacing work will take place between the Garvock Bank railway bridge and Cherrybank, near The Elizabethan pub.

The work starts on February 24 and is expected to run until March 14.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place during the roadworks.

Bus services will be maintained but temporary stops will be put in place.

Access for residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Fife Council says the project is part of a £250,000 investment in the roads network.

Apology to drivers over disruption during Halbeath Road roadworks

Councillor Altany Craik, transportation spokesperson, said: “We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads each day, which is why this type of maintenance work is essential.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is appreciated.”

It comes as major roadworks are continuing at the Halbeath Roundabout above the M90.