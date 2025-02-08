John Swinney agrees to look at parole reforms after meeting Fife rape survivor

The First Minister has agreed to look at concerns raised over the parole process after meeting Fife rape survivor Hannah McLaughlan.

Hannah and fellow activist Ellie Wilson, alongside The Courier, are campaigning for parole reform.

John Swinney’s commitment comes as Conservative justice spokesperson Liam Kerr also wrote to the First Minister asking about parole reforms.

It has been suggested that amendments could be made to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill which is currently going through parliament but does not mention parole.

The First Minster said he would now look at the concerns raised about the process.

He said: “We agreed to look at the issues they have raised with us and to consider the ideas and points they put forward.

“We’ve obviously got to look at all those details before we come to conclusions but what I want to assure Ellie and Hannah about – and I hope they felt this after our conversation yesterday – the justice secretary and I will look very carefully and seriously at the points they have raised because they are important issues.”

Answers needed with urgency

Mr Swinney told The Courier he admired Hannah and Ellie’s fight for change.

Hannah is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig while Ellie’s attacker Daniel McFarlane will be considered for parole next week – having served just half his sentence.

The First Minister said: “When I was out of office last year, I took evidence on the criminal justice committee from Ellie and Hannah, so I have heard their explanations and I am full of admiration for their courage and determination to use the terrible experience they have had to secure reform.

“That’s a particular courageous step to take so I applaud them for that.

“They set out their arguments about the parole system very powerfully to Angela Constance and I and we agreed to look at the issues they have raised with us about the openness and transparency of the parole system.”

Liam Kerr has asked for a timely response from the First Minister regarding his own questions given the immediacy of the upcoming bill.

Any amendments to include parole will need to be made by a date in March.