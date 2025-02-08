John Swinney agrees to look at parole reforms after meeting Fife rape survivor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney agrees to look at parole reforms after meeting Fife rape survivor

Conservative justice spokesperson Liam Kerr has also written to the First Minister about changes to the system.

By Sean O'Neil
First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The First Minister has agreed to look at concerns raised over the parole process after meeting Fife rape survivor Hannah McLaughlan.

Hannah and fellow activist Ellie Wilson, alongside The Courier, are campaigning for parole reform.

John Swinney’s commitment comes as Conservative justice spokesperson Liam Kerr also wrote to the First Minister asking about parole reforms.

Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan. Image: Hannah McLaughlan

It has been suggested that amendments could be made to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill which is currently going through parliament but does not mention parole.

The First Minster said he would now look at the concerns raised about the process.

He said: “We agreed to look at the issues they have raised with us and to consider the ideas and points they put forward.

“We’ve obviously got to look at all those details before we come to conclusions but what I want to assure Ellie and Hannah about – and I hope they felt this after our conversation yesterday – the justice secretary and I will look very carefully and seriously at the points they have raised because they are important issues.”

Answers needed with urgency

Mr Swinney told The Courier he admired Hannah and Ellie’s fight for change.

Hannah is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig while Ellie’s attacker Daniel McFarlane will be considered for parole next week – having served just half his sentence.

Logan Doig. Image: Police Scotland

The First Minister said: “When I was out of office last year, I took evidence on the criminal justice committee from Ellie and Hannah, so I have heard their explanations and I am full of admiration for their courage and determination to use the terrible experience they have had to secure reform.

“That’s a particular courageous step to take so I applaud them for that.

They set out their arguments about the parole system very powerfully to Angela Constance and I and we agreed to look at the issues they have raised with us about the openness and transparency of the parole system.”

Liam Kerr has asked for a timely response from the First Minister regarding his own questions given the immediacy of the upcoming bill.

Any amendments to include parole will need to be made by a date in March.

