NHS Fife accused of negligence for failing to disclose documents relating to ‘career-ending claims’ at trans row tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

NHS Fife accused of negligence for failing to disclose documents relating to ‘career-ending claims’ at trans row tribunal

The health board was "extraordinarily negligent" for failing to disclose documents relating to an alleged "aborted" investigation into nurse Sandie Peggie, a tribunal has heard.

By Sarah Ward, PA Scotland
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

NHS Fife was “extraordinarily negligent” for failing to disclose documents relating to an alleged “aborted” investigation into a nurse who objected to a transgender doctor using female changing rooms, an employment tribunal has heard.

Nurse Sandie Peggie, who has worked at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, for 30 years, took the health board to tribunal after being suspended following an exchange with Dr Beth Upton on Christmas Eve 2023.

Ms Peggie lodged a complaint of sexual harassment or harassment related to a protected belief under s26 of the Equality Act 2010 regarding three incidents when they shared a changing room – indirect harassment, victimisation, and whistleblowing – after being suspended over an allegation of bullying and harassment.

Dr Upton, who began working with Ms Peggie in the A&E department in August 2023, was named as the second respondent, with NHS Fife the first respondent.

The health board and Dr Upton are both represented by Jane Russell KC.

Evidence on Friday was postponed because Ms Peggie’s legal team requested documents relating to what they described as “career-ending allegations” made by Dr Upton about two incidents of failings of patient care, and suggested these were “unfounded”.

Dr Beth Upton leaves tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Barrister Naomi Cunningham said the health board had not complied with a judicial order made in January.

She suggested an investigation had been “aborted” and restarted, alleging efforts were made to “conceal” an initial investigation by Ms Peggie’s line manager.

Ms Cunningham called for further documents to be submitted for “equality of arms” and due to “extraordinarily high stakes” for both parties.

Counsel for NHS Fife said Ms Peggie’s manager had not been an “investigator”, but agreed to submit further documentation, the tribunal in Dundee was told.

Ms Cunningham said a complaint titled “Hate Incident” was submitted by Dr Upton on January 23 2024 “which makes no reference to patient safety”, adding the doctor was interviewed on May 9 but “did not refer to prior incidents in his statements”, but mentioned “a couple of incidents with Sandie earlier”.

She said the requested documents were about “detriments from the second respondent by making an unfounded complaint against bullying” and alleged that Ms Peggie’s line manager began an investigation but the NHS “made a decision to tear it up and start again”.

She also claimed that an “inappropriate email to all ED (emergency department) consultants had been produced only this week”.

‘Patient safety’

Ms Cunningham said it was “inconceivable that aborting one process and starting again would not produce a considerable quantity of paperwork”, adding it was “extraordinarily negligent or incompetent”.

She said Ms Peggie’s legal team had been “anxious to see the covering emails for documents entitled Hate Incident and Formal Complaint.”

Ms Cunningham told the tribunal: “Each one of those relates to the complaint Beth Upton made against Ms Peggie, the manner in which those complaints were investigated and the decisions made, such as whether suspension was proportionate, whether it should be continued and how to conduct the investigation.

“To understand those, it is crucial to understand what the Fife health board thought had to be investigated, and when those concerns were raised by Dr Upton, specifically when the allegations relating to patient safety were raised.”

She said the Hate Incident document related to the changing room “dispute”, while Formal Complaint included allegations of “the resuscitation unit incident and what we’re going to call the ‘missing patient incident’, the patient who was triaged and left the hospital without being seen”, the tribunal heard.

‘Potentially career-ending allegations’

Ms Cunningham said: “Stakes for both claimant and second respondent (Dr Upton) are extraordinarily high.

“The second respondent has made potentially career-ending allegations against the claimant, of a nature which would raise, if true, clear fitness to practise questions.

“If those allegations are untrue then obviously the potential consequences for second respondent would be serious.

“For the sake of all parties we would say it’s necessary for all parties that this documentation is aired.”

She added: “The respondent knew full well they had started then aborted this investigation.

“They did their best to conceal that investigation and certainly did not admit to it and produce the documents.”

Ms Cunningham said there were “puzzling” issues about the investigation documents.

She added: “Beth Upton’s interview with an investigating manager doesn’t seem to have happened until May 9, after a cluster of interviews on April 26.

“There’s still outstanding documentation about setting up that meeting.”

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ms Russell denied that Ms Peggie’s line manager had been appointed to be an investigator.

The barrister for both the trust and Dr Upton said: “The first respondent’s position is she wasn’t an investigator and nor did she complete any sort of investigatory work.

“What she did do was receive Beth Upton’s grievance and a document from Louise Curran.”

A spokesperson for health board said: “NHS Fife considers it inappropriate to comment during the employment tribunal.

“It is important to recognise that at the heart of this case are two employees who should be treated with kindness and respect.

“As an organisation, NHS Fife remains committed to upholding its duty of care to all employees.”

The tribunal continues.

More from Fife

One of the damaged cars involved in the Dunfermline crash.
Two injured after two-car crash blocks busy Dunfermline junction
Stock image of Police Scotland officer
Perth father and son reported missing found safe and well
One poster was found at the junction of Scoonie Road and Haughgate Street in Leven.
Shock at racist posters targeting Fife shopkeepers and religious centres
2
Nikki on the quad with her partner's son Lennon Cuthbert. Image: Nikki Martin
Dunfermline woman in tears as stolen quad bike 'found 30 miles away'
Roadworks will take place on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Dunfermline drivers face weeks of disruption during roadworks on Halbeath Road
Chas community fundraiser Fiona Young accepts the latest cheque from George and Alexander McDonald. Image: Chas
Meet the Dunfermline family who've raised £50k to help sick children
How the new golf resort at Feddinch, St Andrews, could look. Image:Alvarez & Marsal Golf
Controversial major St Andrews golf resort recommended for approval by council planning official
Great British Menu judges Ed Gamble, Ben Thomson (of Broughty Ferry RNLI), Andi Oliver, Lorna McNee and Tom Kerridge. Image: Optomen Television Ltd
Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteer to judge Angus and Fife chefs on Great British Menu
Brandon Robb
Fife 'urban hunter' remanded after child rape convictions
Lild says the plans were submitted in December.
Lidl submits plans for first Dunfermline store on site of eyesore hotel

Conversation