Two injured after two-car crash blocks busy Dunfermline junction

Two people have been injured in a two-car crash that blocked a busy Dunfermline junction.

The collision happened shortly after 6pm on Nethertown Broad Street at the junction with Moodie Street and Elgin Street in the city centre.

Two fire appliances were scrambled from nearby Dunfermline fire station.

Police and an ambulance crew were also called to the scene.

The junction was blocked for a time as emergency services continued to work to clear the area and attend to those injured.

Two people were injured in the crash

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

One local resident said they heard a loud bang and followed by a “high-pitch screaching of a car engine”.

She said: “I first heard a loud bang very close by which was quickly followed by the high-pitch screaching of a car engine.

“I rushed out and immediately saw two cars stranded across the junction and vehicle parts and debris were everywhere.

“Both cars were smashed to bits and people were already in the road trying to help the people still inside the cars.

Crash blocked busy Dunfermline junction

“I’ve been here over 20 years and there are crashes here regularly but this was certainly one of the worst ones I’ve seen for a good while.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.17pm of a crash a the junction of Moodie Street and Elgin Street in Dunfermline.

“Two appliances, both from Dunfermline station were despatched and on arrival found it to be a crash involving two vehicles.

“There were two casualties involved, and they were handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service for further care.

“Police were also in attendance.

“The stop call came in at 6.54pm and both crews left the scene a short time later.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.