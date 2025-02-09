Fife family’s plea for better cancer screening after brother’s death aged 47

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fife family’s plea for better cancer screening after brother’s death aged 47

'We are distraught at losing Tam so quickly because he was so young.'

By Janet Boyle
Tam Barker and son Max.
Tam Barker and son Max.

The family of a Fife dad who died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer following months of complaining about stomach pains have called for better screening for the disease.

Tam Barker, from Glenrothes, was only 47 when he passed away from pancreatic cancer, leaving young son Max, 11, fatherless.

Now the family have discovered that close relatives of pancreatic cancer sufferers also have an increased chance of dying from the condition.

The cancer has the poorest outcome with only 7% surviving five years from diagnosis – a rate that has not improved in more than 40 years, unlike most other cancers.

Scotland has one of the worst five-year pancreatic cancer survival rates in the world, ranking 35th of 36 countries, says Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Up to 80% of patients are diagnosed at stage four of the disease.

‘We are distraught’

Tam’s sisters, Catriona Barker and Isla Gear, say their brother had gone undiagnosed for months after being treated for painful digestive problems and food intolerance.

“He had been given blood tests, laxatives, antacids and other drugs for indigestion,” said Catriona.

“Sadly, blood tests are not able to detect pancreatic cancer.

“Our GP referred him for a scan but by then, the cancer had advanced to stage four.

“He died four weeks later in the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy.

“I never want to see another young child standing at their father’s graveside because there is no screening for people at risk of pancreatic cancer.”

Tam and son Max.

Tam had just qualified as a gas engineer and was about to move on from his taxi driving job in Edinburgh.

Isla, from Leven, told our sister title The Sunday Post: “We are distraught at losing Tam so quickly because he was so young. He didn’t stand a chance.

“One of our uncles also passed away from pancreatic cancer and there will be other families who’d benefit from routine screening.

“We feel screening must lead to an earlier diagnosis and better chances of survival.

“If we can make this happen across Scotland it will be a wonderful legacy to Tam.”

Pancreatic cancer research

The family have launched an online petition urging screening for everyone at risk and it has already racked up more than 167,000 signatures.

And they have been given hope by screening research being carried out by hospitals across the country and headed up by Liverpool University.

It includes Glasgow and Aberdeen Royal infirmaries.

The research also involves an NHS England-funded risk checker organised by Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The charity said: “The £100,000 family history checker is aimed at improving early diagnosis and signposting eligible (at-risk) people to a surveillance programme, EUROPAC (European Registry of Hereditary Pancreatitis and Familial Pancreatic Cancer)”

A total of 80 at-risk Scots have been detected by the screening.

Annabelle Boughey, research operations manager with EUROPAC, said: “The investigative screening is done by an endoscope which is fed from the mouth to the gullet and then to the pancreas to look for cysts which can signal the risk of developing it.

“People at confirmed risk of developing the cancer are screened annually or every six months.”

It is hoped that detecting pancreatic cancer can lower the 880 deaths it causes in Scotland every year.

“This is good news, but screening must be extended to everyone at risk,” said Catriona.

Click here for more information.

More from Fife

Ambulance
Ambulance followed 90mph Fife drink-driver with 'vodka bottle on lap'
Gender critical campaigner Maya Forstater.
Gender-critical activist predicts NHS Fife trans row tribunal will be a landmark case
Jill Brock is closing Badgers Kilts in Cowdenbeath as she retires. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cowdenbeath kilt shop closing after 22 years as owner retires
Val McDermid. Image: PA
Val McDermid on Perthshire library closures, childhood road trips and her 'hate-love' relationship with…
First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
John Swinney agrees to look at parole reforms after meeting Fife rape survivor
2
To go with story by Finn Nixon. Taking a commuter bus to see if I can make into Edinburgh on time Picture shows; The X55 service at Edinburgh Bus Station. . Edinburgh . Finn Nixon/DCT Media Date; 27/01/2025
I took the bus from Dunfermline to Edinburgh - could I make it to…
13
One of the damaged cars involved in the Dunfermline crash.
Two injured after two-car crash blocks busy Dunfermline junction
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
NHS Fife accused of negligence for failing to disclose documents about ‘career-ending claims’ at…
Stock image of Police Scotland officer
Perth father and son reported missing found safe and well
One poster was found at the junction of Scoonie Road and Haughgate Street in Leven.
Shock at racist posters targeting Fife shopkeepers and religious centres
3

Conversation