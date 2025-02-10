EXCLUSIVE: ‘Several housebuilders’ interested in buying Dunfermline Fife College campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Several housebuilders’ interested in buying Dunfermline Fife College campus

The huge site is up for sale as students prepare to move to the city's new learning campus.

The Fife College campus at Halbeath in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
The Fife College campus at Halbeath in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
By Andrew Robson

“Several housebuilders” have expressed an interest in buying the huge Fife College campus site in Dunfermline, The Courier can reveal.

The 25.5-acre site has been put on the market as students prepare to move to the city’s new learning campus later this year.

No price is being advertised for the land, which is the size of about 16 football pitches.

However, it is already gathering plenty of interest from potential developers.

Keith Hutchison, partner at Montagu Evans – which is marketing the site for sale – says many uses are possible but redeveloping the land for homes is the most likely.

Housing firms register interest in buying Dunfermline college campus land

He told The Courier: “We are not ruling in or out any potential uses, and the marketing campaign will ultimately show where demand comes from.

“However, I think the most likely future use is housing, and the early stages of the marking campaign support this with interest registered from several housebuilders.

“Local and national housing emergencies have been declared by Fife Council and the Scottish Government respectively.

“There is an acute housing shortage which has been exacerbated by significant build cost inflation since the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made new housing development more challenging to deliver.”

The old Fife College campus in Dunfermline.
The site spans more than 25 acres. Image: Montagu Evans

Addressing other potential uses for the site – which is across the road from Halbeath Retail Park – he said: “Significant retail or leisure development at the site is unlikely to be supported by planning policy and the location is not considered to be suitable for industrial use.

“There is no demand for office development in this location, and it is not financially viable in any event.”

Keith says the site would be attractive to housebuilders due to its proximity to services like Queen Margaret railway station, Halbeath Park and Ride, bus services and cycle routes.

The college buildings could be replaced with houses. Image: Google Street View

He continued: “A housing development at the property will be expected to deliver 25% affordable housing on-site, in line with planning policy/guidance.

“Construction jobs will be generated during the demolition and construction phases.

“The occupiers of the new homes will help to support local businesses.”

Offers are being invited for the land, which will be vacant from the start of 2026.

Any sale will not include the Busy Bees Nursery, which will remain, and it also will not affect the Holiday Inn Express.

Buildings on Fife College campus site ‘dated’

Keith added: “The sale of the site is expected to be ‘subject to planning permission’, where various factors will be considered.

“However, this is a ‘brownfield’ site where the existing buildings are dated and effectively at the end of their useful economic life, and national planning policy supports brownfield development in preference to greenfield.”

The Courier has taken a look at five Dunfermline housing developments that are set to bring thousands of new homes to the city.

  • Would you support housing on the Fife College Dunfermline campus site? Let us know in the comments below

