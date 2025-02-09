Police and fire crews called as smoke bomb set off in Dunfermline high-rise flats

Police and fire crews have been called to a high-rise block of flats in Dunfermline after a smoke bomb was set off.

Five fire engines from across Fife raced to Bruce Heights on Broomhead Drive just after 3.10pm on Sunday after the pyrotechnic was lit inside the building.

They only spent 20 minutes at the scene after it was found there was nothing on fire.

One Bruce Heights resident said she was alerted after she heard shouting coming from within the block of flats.

Resident got ‘such a scare’ as smoke bomb set off inside Dunfermline flats

She said: “At first I had no idea what it was about as I thought it was people arguing.

“Then I heard the sirens and looked down from the window to see fire engines arriving.

“Police were also here.

“I was very worried as my first fear was, the block is on fire and will I get out?

“Then a neighbour knocked and said it was OK as it was not an actual fire.

“We were later told it was a firework of some kind.”

The woman, who asked not to be named, added: “It was such a scare seeing so many fire engines and emergency people rushing about.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received a call from police at 3.12pm.

“It wasn’t a fire – it was a smoke bomb.

“We had five appliances in attendance from Lochgelly, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, including a height appliance.

“We vented the property and the stop message came in at 3.34pm.”

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.