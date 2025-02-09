Police and fire crews called as smoke bomb set off in Dunfermline high-rise flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police and fire crews called as smoke bomb set off in Dunfermline high-rise flats

One resident said she got "such a scare".

By Bryan Copland & Neil Henderson
Police at the flats on Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline after the smoke bomb was set off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police and fire crews have been called to a high-rise block of flats in Dunfermline after a smoke bomb was set off.

Five fire engines from across Fife raced to Bruce Heights on Broomhead Drive just after 3.10pm on Sunday after the pyrotechnic was lit inside the building.

They only spent 20 minutes at the scene after it was found there was nothing on fire.

One Bruce Heights resident said she was alerted after she heard shouting coming from within the block of flats.

Resident got ‘such a scare’ as smoke bomb set off inside Dunfermline flats

She said: “At first I had no idea what it was about as I thought it was people arguing.

“Then I heard the sirens and looked down from the window to see fire engines arriving.

“Police were also here.

“I was very worried as my first fear was, the block is on fire and will I get out?

“Then a neighbour knocked and said it was OK as it was not an actual fire.

“We were later told it was a firework of some kind.”

The woman, who asked not to be named, added: “It was such a scare seeing so many fire engines and emergency people rushing about.”

Several windows on the flats at Bruce Heights have been opened to vent the building. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received a call from police at 3.12pm.

“It wasn’t a fire – it was a smoke bomb.

“We had five appliances in attendance from Lochgelly, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, including a height appliance.

“We vented the property and the stop message came in at 3.34pm.”

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

